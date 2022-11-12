After Saying No To Alcohol Brand Ad Amit Sadh Declines Pay-To-Play Fantasy Sport Endorsement

Amit Sadh is known not only for his brilliant performances onscreen but also for his integrity and morality offscreen. Earlier the 'Kai Po Che' actor made it in the news for refusing to work with alcohol brands for advertisement. He was approached recently to endorse a named fantasy sports app and the actor had a similar response.

Talking about the same, he says, “My work is always for the audience and I cannot possibly fathom promoting something that falls into the morally gray areas. I do not wish to promote such things knowing how bad it can get. I would personally feel responsible. Besides, I have a huge respect for the game and for the viewers. I don't want people to gamble, I want people to play on the ground, in the moment.”