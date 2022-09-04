Sunday, Sep 04, 2022
After 'FIR' Success, Vishnu Vishal Gets Down To Work On 'A.A.R.Y.A.N'

Actor Vishnu Vishal, whose last film 'FIR' went on to emerge a hit, has now begun work on his next film, a crime thriller called 'A.A.R.Y.A.N'.

Vishnu Vishal
Vishnu Vishal Instagram/ @thevishnuvishal

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Sep 2022 2:06 pm

The film, which is being produced by the actor's own production house, Vishnu Vishal Studioz, recently went on floors with a pooja.

Ace director Selvaraghavan plays a pivotal role in this film, which will feature actresses Shraddha Srinath and Vani Bhojan as the female leads.

Vishnu Vishal, who played a cop in his superhit film 'Ratchasan', will again be playing a cop in this crime thriller, which the actor considers special for more reasons than one.

Taking to Twitter to explain why he considered this film special, Vishnu Vishal, while releasing the first look and motion poster of the film, said: "My son now has my film in his name. This is going to be an unforgettable title for me."

Written and directed by Praveen K., the film will also feature Tarak Ponnappa, Abhishek Joseph George and Mala Parvathi among others.

Cinematography for the film is by Vishnu Subhash and music for the crime thriller is to be scored by Sam CS. San Lokesh has been appointed editor of the film, which will have stunts by Stunt Silva.

Interestingly, 'A.A.R.Y.A.N' has been co-written by director Manu Anand, who directed Vishnu Vishal's previous film, 'FIR'.

