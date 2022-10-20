Thursday, Oct 20, 2022
After 'Dear Comrade', Raj Arjun Back In Telugu Sphere With Web Series 'Jhansi'

Raj Arjun
Updated: 20 Oct 2022 2:25 pm

The makers of director Thiru's upcoming Telugu web series 'Jhansi' have now released the character poster of actor Raj Arjun, who plays villain 'Caleb' in the series. 

The series is to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar from October 27.

Raj Arjun, who is known for his work in films like 'Secret Superstar', 'Dear Comrade' and 'Thalaivi', says: "Yes, the poster is very intriguing. Caleb is a very intense but calm, composed, natural and realistic person who does things on his own terms and conditions."

"He has his own world without being affected by anyone. So, whoever tries to create a problem in his world faces the consequences and suffers losses. He's very raw, stylish and modern and has big vision and ambition in his life."

Talking about what prompted him to take up this role, he says, "Krishna Vardhan, who is an actor and a friend of mine, is the producer of Tribal Horse Company as well. He called me up one day for 'Jhansi', saying there's something very interesting he is doing for Disney+ Hotstar.

"He just wanted to check if I would be interested in doing something unique. As you know, I'm always looking for something which can haunt me from inside and challenge me. I found Caleb's role very interesting, so I took it."

Post 'Dear Comrade', the actor is back in Telugu after a while.

Ask him about it and he says, "I'm coming back because all these while I was continuously doing something or the other in different languages like Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi. There are a few more projects lined up after this in Telugu. So, you will see me continuously for sometime now."

Talking about his experience of working in the series, he says, "It was really a great experience because Caleb was holding my attention. This character created a curiosity in me as an actor and I got attracted to his characteristics. So, I was looking to explore this character deeper."

"The journey of playing the role was exhilarating because director Thiru gave me full liberty. I am working with Thiru for the first time. He's so humble and intelligent and has a clear vision. Also, with Anjali and other co-actors, it was a great experience."

Ask him what the audience can expect this time around, and he says, "I try to entertain my audience in a different way with every project. I'll try my best not to bore them with the same monotonous roles or acting. So Caleb is something new. That, I assure. I have tried to be a different man altogether."

Art & Entertainment JHANSI Raj Arjun Telugu Series Jhansi Actor Raj Arjun Upcoming Series Disney+Hotstar
