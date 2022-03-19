Adil Hussain Gets Trolled Over Tweet On 'The Kashmir Files'

Actor Adil Hussain used his Twitter account on Friday (March 18) to indirectly voice his opinion on the blockbuster film ‘The Kashmir Files’ directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri. Netizens mocked the actor for his comments on the film.

In the tweet with entailed a hand emoji, Hussain wrote, “Truth must be spoken! No doubt about it. But must be spoken Tenderly. Else purpose of speaking the truth loses its beauty. And the impact is reactive. Not responsive. We, for sure, don't want to fuel a reactive society but nourish a responsible one. Art Should not be reactive.”

According to DNA, netizens reacted negatively to Hussain's tweet. Users on social media slammed the actor for saying that "truth must be spoken tenderly," and shared videos of the audience, many of whom were Kashmiri Pandits, expressing their emotions after watching ‘The Kashmir Files’.

A Twitter user commented, “Well, how about those film like #JaiBhim which didn’t speak in a tenderly way and that invited a reactive response. And you have been excited to see these films in the list of films contending for #Oscars isn’t it..? Wonder, of late which creative film made you change of heart.”

Another user wrote, “Educate us on how to show tenderly the ethnic cleansing of a group, rape, sawing off, brutalising of women, murder of innocent children I am all ears. Would love to know how to sugar coat this. Especially after 32 years of being kept in a dark hole. What would that art be called.”

‘The Kashmir Files’, directed by Agnihotri, is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from Jammu and Kashmir following the rise of militancy in the valley.

The film was well received by the audience and was also appreciated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Hussain was recently named to Forbes' list of "outstanding actors" in the Hindi entertainment industry for the year 2021 for his role in the film 'Bell Bottom'.