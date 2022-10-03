Adam Levine Joined By Wife At His First Live Show Since Cheating Scandal

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine was joined by his wife Behati Prinsloo when performing at Shaquille O'Neal's charity gala, which marked his first public appearance since he was exposed for alleged affairs.

The show took place at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas on Saturday night, October 1. Among those in attendance were stars like Rob Gronkowski, Camille Kostek, Logan Paul, and Flavour Flav, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Aside from his wife, Levine has gotten support from Shaq amid his rumored infidelity.

According to Page Six, Shaq declared at the event, "Adam is a friend of mine from [a long] time ago. I always say to myself, you know, I cannot be a hypocrite."

"Now, I wasn't the greatest husband in the world, so just because I have a large platform right now doesn't give me the right to bash other people."

Shaq, who was married to Shaunie O'Neal from 2002 to 2011, further shared. "He's great, he's doing something for the children, he's always been like that. I'm happy for him. And I wish him luck."

In late September, the former professional basketball player explained to TMZ why he decided to keep Adam's band Maroon 5 as a musical guest at his show.

"Adam is a personal friend of mine. He's always been a great guy... He's coming to help kids out this weekend. That's as solid as you can get."

Refusing to judge Levine based on the recent headlines about his private life, the sports analyst continued: "It is not my job to say, 'You did this. You did that. You shouldn't have did this. You shouldn't have did that.'"

Levine was first exposed by Instagram model Sumner Stroh before other multiple women came up with similar affair allegations. However, the musician and his wife Behati kept putting on a united front since the cheating accusation surfaced.