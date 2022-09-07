Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022
Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo To Become Parents Again; Couple Expecting Their Third Baby

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine has shared some great news with his fans. He and his wife, supermodel Behati Prinsloo are all set to welcome their third baby. Fans of the couple are jumping with joy.

Adam Levine And Behati Prinsloo
Adam Levine And Behati Prinsloo Instagram

Updated: 07 Sep 2022 1:11 pm

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine and his supermodel-wife Behati Prinsloo are set to welcome their third child. On Monday, Levine, 43, and Prinsloo, 34, stepped out for lunch in Santa Barbara, where the Victoria's Secret model flaunted her baby bump in a silk floral dress, reported entertainment magazine People.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2014, are already parents to daughters Dusty Rose (five) and Gio Grace (four).

In a previous interview with website Entertainment Tonight, Prinsloo had talked about the possibility of expanding their family of four.

[With Inputs From PTI]

