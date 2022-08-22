Monday, Aug 22, 2022
Actor Ajith Kumar Draws Attention To Tinnitus: Protect Your Ears

Actor Ajith Kumar on Saturday urged people to protect their ears.

Ajith Kumar
Ajith Kumar Credit: Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Aug 2022 12:31 pm

Through a Tweet, the actor had said: "Protect your ears. Unconditional love always," his manager also posted the definition of an issue called Tinnitus.

The definition read: "Ringing or buzzing noise in one or both ears that may be constant or come and go, often associated with hearing loss."


It also went on to list the common causes for the problem. It said: "Ringing in ears can have causes that aren't due to underlying disease. Examples include exposure to loud sounds, whiplash, head injuries, too much ear wax or medication side effects."

Responding to Ajith's suggestion, director Vignesh Shivan said: "Noise pollution is defined as unwanted sounds that disrupt normal sound in the environment ! Let's be careful and mindful about the work environment and avoid unnecessary loudness!"

"Especially in film sets usage of explosives,microphones & loud devices can be minimised or avoided."

