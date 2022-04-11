Ajith Kumar Stars Shooting For Valimai, H Vinoth and Boney Kapoor’s Film

Tamil actor Ajith Kumar has joined the blockbuster trio of Valimai, H Vinoth and Boney Kapoor for his next. The film has been tentatively titled ‘AK61’. The shoot for the film has begun.



According to a report in Pinkvilla, the first schedule has begun in Hyderabad and a huge set of Mount Road Chennai has been set up. The shoot will be going on at least two months at a stretch now. The makers are yet to announce officially the cast of the film. However, a picture of the cast and crew has been doing the rounds on social media. Cinematographer Nirav Shah is part of the film and Ghibran is providing music.



As of now, the leading lady is yet to be confirmed. There are reports that actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been approached for the role, but there is no confirmation at the moment. Kumar’s look in the film has already sparked a lot of interest amongst his fans. The actor will be sporting a rugged beard and sleek hairstyle for the film.



The film is special as it marks the third collocation between the trio after Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai. Meanwhile, Kumar also has other projects going on, besides this. He is will be seen next in director Vignesh Shivan, tentatively titled AK62. According to reports, actress Nayanthara will play the female lead in the film and Anirudh Ravichander is the music composer. However, an official confirmation regarding this is yet to be made.