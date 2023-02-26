Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Ace Director Priyadarshan's 'Corona Papers' Is Set For April Release

Home Art & Entertainment

Ace Director Priyadarshan's 'Corona Papers' Is Set For April Release

Ace director Priyadarshan, who has made super hit movies in Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, has announced the April release of his latest film, 'Corona Papers'.

Priyadarshan
Priyadarshan Wikipedia

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Feb 2023 3:13 pm

Ace director Priyadarshan, who has made super hit movies in Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, has announced the April release of his latest film, 'Corona Papers'.

With Shane Nigam and Shine Tom Chacko in the main roles, 'Corona Papers' is an action thriller, according to the makers. Gayatri Shankar, who played a significant role in the Malayalam movie 'Na Than Kesu Kodu', is the heroine.

Priyadarshan has written the script and is producing it under the banner of the Four Frames production house. The story of the film is by Sree Ganesh.

The movie has quite a formidable lineup of actors, including Siddik, Sandhya Shetty, P.P. Kunhikrishnan, Maninanpillai Raju, Jean Paul Lal, Sree Dhanya, Vijileesh, Biju Pappan, Sreekanth Murali, and Menka Sureshkumar, father of noted Tamil actress Keerthi Suresh.

Divakar S. Mani does the cinematography, Ayyappan Nair presides over the editing table, and M.R. Rajakrishnan is the music composer.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Priyadarshan Corona Papers Malayalam Movie Malayalam Cinema Tamil Cinema Shane Nigam Shine Tom Chacko Gayatri Shankar Sree Ganesh
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Three Years Of Delhi Violence: Memory And Erasure

Three Years Of Delhi Violence: Memory And Erasure

'Baazigar' Divine Gives Tadka Of 'Mirchi' At Vh1 Supersonic

'Baazigar' Divine Gives Tadka Of 'Mirchi' At Vh1 Supersonic