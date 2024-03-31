Art & Entertainment

Abhay Deol Tries His Hand At Mixing Music, Shares His Picture Toying With Console

Actor Abhay Deol, who was last seen in the streaming show ‘Trial By Fire’, is trying his hands at Djing.

Advertisement

I
IANS
Updated on:
Updated on:
Instagram
Abhay Deol Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actor Abhay Deol, who was last seen in the streaming show ‘Trial By Fire’, is trying his hands at Djing.

Actor Abhay Deol, who was last seen in the streaming show ‘Trial By Fire’, is trying his hands at Djing.

+

On Sunday, the actor took to the Stories section of his Instagram and re-shared a picture of him toying around with the console.

The picture, which was originally shared by a friend of the actor, shows him sitting in front of a laptop with console and a turntable.

The actor can be seen working on the console with audio waveforms.

Advertisement

Incidentally, Abhay’s cousin Bobby Deol, whose popularity has sky-rocketed after ‘Animal’, too was involved in an incident which momentarily earned him the tag of DJ Bobby Deol. The whole incident was blown out of proportion when it was claimed that Bobby played the set with songs from his film ‘Gupt’.

However, Bobby later came out and explained the whole incident saying that he was invited at the event as a chief guest. Since, he was the chief guest they were playing his songs but someone at the event blew it out of proportion and claimed that as a DJ, Bobby kept playing songs from ‘Gupt’ on a loop.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. A Political Timeline of Shiv Sena: Tracing The Rise, Reign And Rupture
  2. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Aaliya Confirms Reconciliation With The Actor: No Option, Have Completely Surrendered
  3. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Win A Run-Fest
  4. Lights, Camera, Politics: 5 Must-Watch Political Dramas That Should Be On Your Watchlist
  5. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: All The Broken Records From 'Insane' Run-Fest In Hyderabad
  6. Nationalist Congress Party: Power Of The Pawars
  7. Sports World: PV Sindhu Reaches Madrid Spain Masters Quarters - As It Happened
  8. Arvind Kejriwal ED Arrest: Delhi CM's Custody Extended Until April 1; 'Not Keeping Well, He Is Harassed A Lot' Claims Wife Sunita