Abdu Rozik Books An Entire Theatre To Watch Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan'

Former 'Bigg Boss 16' contestant and Tajikistani sensation Abdu Rozik booked an entire cinema hall in Mumbai to watch Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's action entertainer 'Pathaan'.



A clip shared by celebrity paparazzi, Viral Bhayani on Instagram, shows Abdu all excited and dancing to 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' in the theatre. He even did the hook step from the number picturised on SRK and Deepika Padukone.



He was heard saying: "Shah Rukh Sir we want to meet you, only you. We booked the whole cinema to watch Pathaan, for dancing, masti... Bohut maza hai bro."



Abdu is all set to make a debut in Hindi cinema with Salman Khan's upcoming film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. He is just 19, and is a sensation on social media. He has also lent his vocal prowess for his numbers such as 'Chota bhaijaan' and 'Pyaar'.