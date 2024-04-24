Aamir Khan Why He Doesn't Attend Award Shows, Tells Kapil Sharma ‘Time Is Precious, Use It Wisely'

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, known as Mr. Perfectionist, has starred in several films on social themes, which are content-driven. Not just that, he has been part of numerous commercial films as well. Albeit, despite that, he has managed to stay away from award shows.
Recently, Aamir made an appearance at ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’, which now airs on Netflix, and when he was asked why he has never attended award ceremonies, Aamir quipped, “Time is precious. You should use it wisely.” Check out the video, which was captioned as, “Ab hogi comedy ki dangal with the one and only Aamir Khan Dekho #TheGreatIndianKapilShow this Saturday 8 pm sirf Netflix par.’”
Well, it is the first time that Aamir would be making an appearance on Kapil Sharma’s show, and he would be seen interacting with his fans and audience as well.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir will be making his film comeback with RS Prasanna’s ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ and Rajkumar Santoshi’s ‘Lahore: 1947’. In ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’, the actor will be starring opposite Genelia D’Souza, however, he will be backing ‘Lahore: 1947’ with Sunny Deol in the lead. Reportedly, both the films would go on floors in February.
Coming to ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’, the show was announced by Netflix earlier this year, and Kapil features in it with his OG gang, including Archana Puran Singh, and fan- favourites Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, and Rajiv Thakur. The entire team has managed to tickle everyone’s bones with their comic timing. The show also saw the return of Sunil Grover, and it airs every Saturday at 8 pm on Netflix.
So far, Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal, stars of ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer, have marked their presence on the show.