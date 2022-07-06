Aadil Khan Takes Inspiration From His Father For 'Shoorveer'

Actor Aadil Khan, who is playing a pivotal role in the upcoming web series 'Shoorveer', said he has taken inspiration from his father to prepare for his character.



The actor's father was in the police and it was him who inspired Aadil to play the character of an Air Force officer in the web series.



Aadil said, "My father has always been a disciplined man... He has been a very sincere police officer and a thorough family man. I drew inspiration from him for my character in 'Shoorveer'. Although I am playing a military officer in the show while my father was a police officer, he had a lot to offer to me to take inspiration from in developing my character. He always wanted to see me in uniform and through this show, I could make his dream come true and he is very happy about it."



The actor made his debut with the film 'Shikara' and then appeared in the web series 'Special Ops 1.5'.



'Shoorveer', which also features Makarand Deshpande, Manish Chaudhari and Regina Cassandra in key roles, will drop on Disney+ Hotstar on July 15.

[With Inputs From IANS]