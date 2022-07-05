Tuesday, Jul 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Armaan Ralhan: 'Shoorveer' Will Show Indian Air Force In New Light

Actor Armaan Ralhan-starrer Disney+ Hotstar show 'Shoorveer' will portray the Indian Air Force like never seen before.

Armaan Ralhan in 'Shoorveer'
Armaan Ralhan in 'Shoorveer' Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Jul 2022 10:27 am

Actor Armaan Ralhan, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming combat OTT series 'Shoorveer', where he is playing a fighter pilot, says the show will project the Indian Air Force in a new light as the viewers will get to know what happens inside a cockpit from close quarters.

He said in a statement, "I don't think we have seen a show like 'Shoorveer' in India. Also, the Air Force is portrayed in a completely unique manner. It will take viewers inside the cockpit, in a cinematic sense! That's a completely new thing."

Ralhan also lauded his director for bringing out the best, saying, "This is extremely difficult to do and our director Kanishk Varma and his team have done a really good job with it. I am excited to see how people react to it."

'Shoorveer' also stars Makarand Deshpande, Manish Chaudhari, Regina Cassandra, Aadil Khan, Abhishek Saha, Anjali Barot, Kuldeep Sareen, Arif Zakaria, Faisal Rashid, Sahil Mehta and Shivya Pathani in pivotal roles. It takes a close look at the bonds of teammates and mentors as they face red alerts challenging the nation's peace and security.

Packed with intense scenes of air combats, land operations, and intelligence subterfuges, the show presents the emotions and actions behind the heavily cast doors of our national forces.

The series will drop on Disney+ Hotstar on July 15.

[With Inputs from IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Shoorveer Armaan Ralhan Indian Air Force Disney+Hotstar Makarand Deshpande Regina Cassandra Aadil Khan Upcoming Series
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Udaipur Killing: Curfew Relaxed For 12 Hours As Situation Normalises, Internet Remains Suspended

Udaipur Killing: Curfew Relaxed For 12 Hours As Situation Normalises, Internet Remains Suspended

Delhi: DU English Teachers Fear Job Loss Under New Curriculum

Delhi: DU English Teachers Fear Job Loss Under New Curriculum