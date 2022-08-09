Tuesday, Aug 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

A First For Marathi Showbiz: Sonalee Kulkarni's Wedding To Drop As Documentary On OTT

Marathi actress Sonalee Kulkarni's much loved wedding is set to take the form of a documentary. This will be the first time in the history of Marathi entertainment that the wedding ceremony of a celebrity will be showcased to the audience.

Sonalee Kulkarni and her husband Kunal Benodekar
Sonalee Kulkarni and her husband Kunal Benodekar Instagram/@sonalee18588

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Aug 2022 10:39 am

Marathi actress Sonalee Kulkarni's much loved wedding is set to take the form of a documentary. This will be the first time in the history of Marathi entertainment that the wedding ceremony of a celebrity will be showcased to the audience.

Sonalee, who is known for her roles in 'Natarang', 'Ajintha' and 'Jhimma', tied the knot with the UK-based finance professional Kunal Benodekar on May 7, 2021 in London.

The couple had a registry marriage on May 7 and later tied the knot again following traditional Maharashtrian and Christian rituals on their first wedding anniversary on May 7, 2022, in the presence of their respective families.

The wedding was a hush-hush affair which was announced only post-event with a few pictures on social media. The fans' curiosity levels hit the roof as they did not get a chance to know or see more about the wedding.


Expressing her excitement, Sonalee said in a statement: "Kunal and I want to share this memorable day of our lives with our fans and well-wishers. I was humbled by the congratulatory messages that flooded in and felt it was only right that we shared this experience with people who have made me who I am today."

Through the audio-visual special, viewers will get to see the ups and downs which lead to the wedding and interesting inside stories.

Viewers can watch how the family who could not attend the registered marriage, had problems reaching the wedding destination too. The photos which hinted at a 'white wedding', the secret behind it will also be out.


The rights to the actress's wedding have been bagged by OTT platform Planet Marathi OTT.

The actress further mentioned: "There is no better partner than the Planet Marathi OTT team and Akshay, who while being great storytellers, understand the emotional value attached to any concept. I am thrilled to see my audiences attend our wedding on screen!"

The documentary, titled 'Sonalee, Kunal: A Wedding Story', will drop on Planet Marathi OTT on August 11, 2022.

Related stories

Nithya Menon Clarifies She Is Not Getting Married Any Time Soon

Sushmita Sen Breaks Silence On Dating Lalit Modi: Not Married, No Rings

Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons Get Married

Tags

Art & Entertainment Sonalee Kulkarni Natarang Ajintha Jhimma Celebrity Wedding Documentary OTT Platforms Marathi Films
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 10 Highlights: Sharath Kamal, Sreeja Akula Pair Adds More Gold To India's Tally On Super Sunday

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 10 Highlights: Sharath Kamal, Sreeja Akula Pair Adds More Gold To India's Tally On Super Sunday

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Achanta Sharath Kamal Defies Age, Wins His 13th CWG Medal - In Pics

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Achanta Sharath Kamal Defies Age, Wins His 13th CWG Medal - In Pics