A First For Marathi Showbiz: Sonalee Kulkarni's Wedding To Drop As Documentary On OTT

Marathi actress Sonalee Kulkarni's much loved wedding is set to take the form of a documentary. This will be the first time in the history of Marathi entertainment that the wedding ceremony of a celebrity will be showcased to the audience.



Sonalee, who is known for her roles in 'Natarang', 'Ajintha' and 'Jhimma', tied the knot with the UK-based finance professional Kunal Benodekar on May 7, 2021 in London.



The couple had a registry marriage on May 7 and later tied the knot again following traditional Maharashtrian and Christian rituals on their first wedding anniversary on May 7, 2022, in the presence of their respective families.



The wedding was a hush-hush affair which was announced only post-event with a few pictures on social media. The fans' curiosity levels hit the roof as they did not get a chance to know or see more about the wedding.



Expressing her excitement, Sonalee said in a statement: "Kunal and I want to share this memorable day of our lives with our fans and well-wishers. I was humbled by the congratulatory messages that flooded in and felt it was only right that we shared this experience with people who have made me who I am today."



Through the audio-visual special, viewers will get to see the ups and downs which lead to the wedding and interesting inside stories.



Viewers can watch how the family who could not attend the registered marriage, had problems reaching the wedding destination too. The photos which hinted at a 'white wedding', the secret behind it will also be out.



The rights to the actress's wedding have been bagged by OTT platform Planet Marathi OTT.



The actress further mentioned: "There is no better partner than the Planet Marathi OTT team and Akshay, who while being great storytellers, understand the emotional value attached to any concept. I am thrilled to see my audiences attend our wedding on screen!"



The documentary, titled 'Sonalee, Kunal: A Wedding Story', will drop on Planet Marathi OTT on August 11, 2022.