A Fairytale Wedding: Kajal Chauhan Talks About A Desire Close To Her Heart

A Fairytale Wedding: Kajal Chauhan Talks About A Desire Close To Her Heart

Updated: 27 Feb 2023 9:11 pm

TV actress Kajal Chauhan, who is currently playing the role of Gaura in the show 'Meri Saas Bhoot Hai', shared her wish to have a fairytale marriage and idea of a life partner.

She said: "I dream of a simple fairytale wedding in which I get to wear a long fairy-like gown that completes my appearance in the lovely bridal attire, where the unforgettable day takes place in the forest embracing nature, between mountains and fountains enhancing the big day with lots of colourful flowers and decor, where fireflies spark making it romantic, and letting the outdoors influence the special day in the presence of both of our families, friends, etc."


The 'Molkki' actress further shared about the kind of partner she is looking for and what qualities she wants to see in him.

Talking about the same, she further added: "Like longing for a fairytale wedding, I also hope and desire for the ideal life partner, someone who respects, values, and loves my family above all else and knows me for who I am. Because I have a bit of a childish spirit, my future partner should be mature enough to understand and balance our relationship."

"I desire a lifelong companion who will be all-encompassing, compassionate, joyful, and the source of my happiness. As of right now, I have no plans to get married because I'm too busy and focused on my career, but when the time comes, I'd like a fairytale wedding like the one described above," she concluded.

'Meri Saas Bhoot Hai' is an official remake of Bengali drama 'Chuni Panna'. The story revolves around Gaura and Rekha, portrayed by Kajal Chauhan and Sushmita Mukherjee respectively.

'Meri Saas Bhoot Hai' airs on Star Bharat.

