76th DGA Awards: Christopher Nolan, Greta Gerwig, Niharika Desai, Janet Knudsen Win Big At The Directors Guild Of America Awards 2024

Sarah Adina Smith, center, shares a laugh with presenters Eva Longoria, left, and Matt Bomer as she holds her DGA Award for Movies for Television and Limited Series backstage at the 76th DGA Awards in Beverly Hills, California.
Director Peter Hoar, center, recipient of the Dramatic Series Award, poses backstage with presenters Zooey Deschanel, left, and Rose Byrne at the 76th DGA Awards in Beverly Hills, California.
Celine Song, right, director of the film "Past Lives," poses with presenter Patty Jenkins after she won the Michael Apted First-Time Theatrical Feature Film Director Award at the 76th DGA Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.
Liz Patrick, second from left, and Michael Mancini, second from right, recipients of the DGA Award for Variety/Talk/News/Sports - Regularly Scheduled Programming for "Saturday Night Live," pose with presenters Jay Ellis, far left, and Nasim Pedrad backstage at the 76th DGA Awards, in Beverly Hills, California.
Director Janet Knudsen holds the Frank Capra Achievement Award backstage at the 76th DGA Awards in Beverly Hills, California.
Niharika Desai holds up her DGA Award for Reality Programs backstage at the 76th DGA Awards in Beverly Hills, California.
Amy Schatz, left, winner of the DGA Award for Children's Programs for "Stand Up & Shout: Songs from a Philly High School," poses with presenter Rachel Sennot backstage at the 76th DGA Awards in Beverly Hills, California.
Greta Gerwig, director of "Barbie," poses with her DGA Awards Feature Film Medallion backstage at the 76th DGA Awards in Beverly Hills, California.
Christopher Nolan, director of the film "Oppenheimer," poses with his DGA Award for Theatrical Feature Film backstage at the 76th DGA Awards in Beverly Hills, California.
Actor Nasim Pedrad poses at the 76th DGA Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.
Actor Illana Glazer poses at the 76th DGA Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.