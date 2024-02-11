Art & Entertainment

76th DGA Awards: Christopher Nolan, Greta Gerwig, Niharika Desai, Janet Knudsen Win Big At The Directors Guild Of America Awards 2024

The who's who of Hollywood descended at the 76th DGA Awards, which was held at Beverly Hills, California. Here's taking a glance at who wore what, and who won what at the prestigious Directors Guild Of America Awards night.

Photo Webdesk
Photo Webdesk

February 11, 2024

76th DGA Awards | Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello

Sarah Adina Smith, center, shares a laugh with presenters Eva Longoria, left, and Matt Bomer as she holds her DGA Award for Movies for Television and Limited Series backstage at the 76th DGA Awards in Beverly Hills, California.

1/10
76th DGA Awards
76th DGA Awards | Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello

Director Peter Hoar, center, recipient of the Dramatic Series Award, poses backstage with presenters Zooey Deschanel, left, and Rose Byrne at the 76th DGA Awards in Beverly Hills, California.

2/10
76th DGA Awards
76th DGA Awards | Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello

Celine Song, right, director of the film "Past Lives," poses with presenter Patty Jenkins after she won the Michael Apted First-Time Theatrical Feature Film Director Award at the 76th DGA Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

Advertisement
3/10
76th DGA Awards
76th DGA Awards | Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello

Liz Patrick, second from left, and Michael Mancini, second from right, recipients of the DGA Award for Variety/Talk/News/Sports - Regularly Scheduled Programming for "Saturday Night Live," pose with presenters Jay Ellis, far left, and Nasim Pedrad backstage at the 76th DGA Awards, in Beverly Hills, California.

Advertisement
4/10
76th DGA Awards
76th DGA Awards | Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello

Director Janet Knudsen holds the Frank Capra Achievement Award backstage at the 76th DGA Awards in Beverly Hills, California.

Advertisement
5/10
76th DGA Awards
76th DGA Awards | Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello

Niharika Desai holds up her DGA Award for Reality Programs backstage at the 76th DGA Awards in Beverly Hills, California.

Advertisement
6/10
76th DGA Awards
76th DGA Awards | Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello

Amy Schatz, left, winner of the DGA Award for Children's Programs for "Stand Up & Shout: Songs from a Philly High School," poses with presenter Rachel Sennot backstage at the 76th DGA Awards in Beverly Hills, California.

7/10
76th DGA Awards
76th DGA Awards | Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello

Greta Gerwig, director of "Barbie," poses with her DGA Awards Feature Film Medallion backstage at the 76th DGA Awards in Beverly Hills, California.

8/10
76th DGA Awards
76th DGA Awards | Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello

Christopher Nolan, director of the film "Oppenheimer," poses with his DGA Award for Theatrical Feature Film backstage at the 76th DGA Awards in Beverly Hills, California.

9/10
76th DGA Awards
76th DGA Awards | Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello

Actor Nasim Pedrad poses at the 76th DGA Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

10/10
76th DGA Awards
76th DGA Awards | Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello

Actor Illana Glazer poses at the 76th DGA Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

Tags
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement