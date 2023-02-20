Monday, Feb 20, 2023
76th BAFTA: Best Supporting Actor, Actress Go To 'The Banshees Of Inisherin'

76th BAFTA: Best Supporting Actor, Actress Go To 'The Banshees Of Inisherin'

The black tragicomedy film "The Banshees Of Inisherin", which has fast become everyone's favourite film, has bagged three honours so far at the BAFTA Awards on Sunday night.

The Banshees of Inisherin
The Banshees of Inisherin IANS

Updated: 20 Feb 2023 3:37 pm

The black tragicomedy film "The Banshees Of Inisherin", which has fast become everyone's favourite film, has bagged three honours so far at the BAFTA Awards on Sunday night.

The film has won Best Original Screenplay, Best Supporting Actor and Best Support Actress awards. While the Best Original screenplay was awarded to Martin Mcdonagh, who is also the film's director, Best Supporting Actor was bagged by Barry Keoghan.

Keoghan interestingly edged out his "The Banshees Of Inisherin" co-actor Brendan Gleeson to clinch the award.

Kerry Condon was named the Best Actress in the ceremony. She defeated her fellow nominees Angela Bassett, Hong Chau, Dolly De Leon, Jamie Lee Curtis and Carey Mulligan.

Earlier, the stuffed toy version of Jenny, the Donkey, from the film, appeared on the red carpet of the event, much to the delight of the fans.

The BAFTA awards are being held at the Royal Festival Hall in London and are being streamed live on Lionsgate Play.
 

