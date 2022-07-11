7 Years Of 'Baahubali': Throwback To Physique Transformation Goals Of Prabhas

When it was released in 2015, director Rajamouli's magnum opus 'Baahubali: The Beginning' became a national phenomenon. Apart from the massive box office success, the chiselled physique of lead actor Prabhas led to a major transformation in public perceptions of physical fitness.



Prabhas's physique in Baahubali was a trendsetter and remains etched in viewers' minds even seven years after the film was released. Right from the rigorous training to an elaborate diet plan, the actor managed to pull off a kind of physique that nobody has ever imagined.



For almost five years during the making of the super successful Bahubali franchise, Prabhas dedicated his time to the role of a lifetime. On their part, the makers of Baahubali had arranged special gym equipment for Pravhas to beef up for his role in the film which was monitored by professional bodybuilder Laxman Reddy.



Reddy revealed that while Prabhas weighed around 100 kilos for playing the part of Amarendra Baahubali, his role as Shivudu, seen in Baahubali: The Beginning, required him to sport a toned body.



"As Baahubali, Prabhas had to build a lot of muscle and for the son's character, Shivudu, he had to look lean. His physique fluctuated for more than four years; that was difficult. Prabhas weighed almost 100 kgs with his body fat percentage staying in the range of 9-10. For the younger character, he had to build a toned body with minimal muscles," Reddy explained.



Prabhas' training regime, shooting schedule, and diet for Baahubali: The Beginning and its sequel were an absolute contrast, revealed Reddy. "He would have six meals with egg whites, chicken, nuts, almonds, fish and vegetables thrown in. For Baahubali prep, he had eight meals a day, carb-heavy with cheese and mutton. In the evenings, we had weight training sessions, which included deadlifts, squats, bench press, and other rigorous exercises."



With the release of Baahubali: The Beginning in 2015 the hard work paid off when the film went on to collect 650 crore rupees worldwide and also won the National Award for Best Feature Film.



Prabhas has truly created examples with the mega-success of the Baahubali franchise while leaving a strong mark on the hearts of the audience. It was never an easy part for the star to pave upon. From intense workouts to a rigorous diet plan, the actor has given his life to the film.

[With Inputs From IANS]