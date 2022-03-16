Director SS Rajamouli’s ‘Baahubali’ set a benchmark for success in Indian cinema. Not only in Telugu but actors Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah and many others became pan-India stars after this movie franchise.

All the fans have a big question to ask from the makers - Will there be any more ‘Baahubali’ sequels in the future? Even the prequel to the franchise around the character of 'Shivagami' also got shelved a few months back.

The makers didn’t say anything on the topic till now., but in a recent interview during 'RRR' promotions, the director hinted that the announcement about the much-in-demand project will come at the right time.

As reported by Mirchi9, the director said, “There are multiple things happening around 'Baahubali'. We are exploring multiple avenues. It will take some time, but a few exciting updates on 'Baahubali' will be out in the due course.”

Even Prabhas was quoted saying at a ‘Radhe Shyam’ promotion event that ‘Baahubali’ will always be close to his heart. He had further added that he was not sure if the 3rd part will take place or not.

The actor had told Bombay Times, “The audience wants to see Prabhas as ‘Baahubali’, and they want that image every time. For me, it is not always exciting. Yes, of course, I enjoy doing it when I take on a project, as we grew up watching films like ‘Superman’, ‘Spider-Man’ and we will continue to make and watch such big films and superheroes on screen, and I will too. But at the same time, I also want to do smaller films. I want to do something different in terms of storytelling and entertaining the audience, and I am planning that.”

Both the parts of ‘Baahubali’ not only became a massive hit at the box-office, but also gained a lot of critical acclaim. The first part of the action drama called, ‘Baahubali: The Beginning’ was released on July 10, 2015, while the second part titled ‘Baahubali: The Conclusion’ was out on April 28, 2017.