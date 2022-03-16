Wednesday, Mar 16, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

SS Rajamouli Finally Opens Up About 'Baahubali 3'

Director SS Rajamouli who directed ‘Baahubali: The Beginning’ and ‘Baahubali: The Conclusion’, tells about whether the third part of 'Baahubali' will be coming or not.

SS Rajamouli Finally Opens Up About 'Baahubali 3'
Prabhas, SS Rajamouli Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Mar 2022 11:40 am

Director SS Rajamouli’s ‘Baahubali’ set a benchmark for success in Indian cinema. Not only in Telugu but actors Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah and many others became pan-India stars after this movie franchise.

All the fans have a big question to ask from the makers - Will there be any more ‘Baahubali’ sequels in the future? Even the prequel to the franchise around the character of 'Shivagami' also got shelved a few months back.

Related stories

SS Rajamouli Kept Flies In Fridge While Making 'Makkhi' To Study Them, Reveals Jr NTR

SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' Gets Postponed Due To Rising Covid 19 Cases

Ram Charan Says Only SS Rajamouli Could Bring Stars Like Jr NTR And Him Together In 'RRR'

The makers didn’t say anything on the topic till now., but in a recent interview during 'RRR' promotions, the director hinted that the announcement about the much-in-demand project will come at the right time. 

As reported by Mirchi9, the director said, “There are multiple things happening around 'Baahubali'. We are exploring multiple avenues. It will take some time, but a few exciting updates on 'Baahubali' will be out in the due course.”

Even Prabhas was quoted saying at a ‘Radhe Shyam’ promotion event that ‘Baahubali’ will always be close to his heart. He had further added that he was not sure if the 3rd part will take place or not.

The actor had told Bombay Times, “The audience wants to see Prabhas as ‘Baahubali’, and they want that image every time. For me, it is not always exciting. Yes, of course, I enjoy doing it when I take on a project, as we grew up watching films like ‘Superman’, ‘Spider-Man’ and we will continue to make and watch such big films and superheroes on screen, and I will too. But at the same time, I also want to do smaller films. I want to do something different in terms of storytelling and entertaining the audience, and I am planning that.”

Both the parts of ‘Baahubali’ not only became a massive hit at the box-office, but also gained a lot of critical acclaim. The first part of the action drama called, ‘Baahubali: The Beginning’ was released on July 10, 2015, while the second part titled ‘Baahubali: The Conclusion’ was out on April 28, 2017.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Upcoming Movies Director Bollywood Movies Actor/Actress Telugu Film Telugu Movies Fans Of Bollywood Box Office Collection Prabhas S. S. Rajamouli India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Why You Should Be In Goa For Holi

Why You Should Be In Goa For Holi

Why Gujarat 'Banned' Parzania

Why Gujarat 'Banned' Parzania