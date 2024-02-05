66th Grammy Awards: Joni Mitchell Sings 'Both Sides Now'; First-Ever Grammy Performance

‘Both Sides Now’ had some resonance as a performance pick for the Grammys. Her very first Grammy Award 55 years ago, back in 1969, was for the ‘Clouds’ album, on which ‘Both Sides Now’ appeared, reports Variety.

Joni Mitchell performed the song in the format that has brought her back to the stage on just a few occasions since she recovered from a 2015 brain aneurysm: it was done “Joni Jam”style, with the singer-songwriter seated on a comfortable-looking throne with her recent trademark cane, surrounded by similarly seated all-star accompanists — in this case, Brandi Carlile, Allison Russell, Jacob Collier, Lucius, Sista Strings and Blake Mills.