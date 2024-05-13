Art & Entertainment

5 Movies Based On Real-Life Incidents That Deserve Your Attention

Here are a few films that help in exploring reality through cinema and these should be on your must-watch list, if you haven’t seen them already.

A Still From ‘No One Killed Jessica’ Photo: Instagram
info_icon

In the vast landscape of cinematic storytelling, there’s a unique allure to narratives grounded in real-life events. These films not only entertain but also educate, provoke introspection, and shed light on crucial aspects of our society. In this list, we delve into a few compelling movies that draw inspiration from actual incidents, offering poignant reflections on resilience, justice, and human experiences.

From the unyielding fight against naxalism to the controversial love jihad narrative, from battles for justice against the privileged to the struggle for innocence across borders, and finally, the triumph over adversity in the face of acid attacks — each film presents a captivating and thought-provoking journey into the depths of reality.

1. ‘Bastar’ - The Unyielding Fight Against Naxalism

Adah Sharma in 'Bastar' teaser
Adah Sharma in 'Bastar' teaser Photo: Instagram
info_icon

‘Bastar’ takes viewers on a gripping journey into the heart of the Naxal insurgency in Chhattisgarh. Inspired by actual events, the film follows a determined police officer as she confronts the complexities and challenges posed by the Naxal menace. With intense moments that will move you, Bastar offers a raw and unflinching look at a critical issue plaguing the region.

2. ‘No One Killed Jessica’ - Fighting For Justice Against Privilege 

A Still From ‘No One Killed Jessica’
A Still From ‘No One Killed Jessica’ Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The real-life Jessica Lal murder case serves as the backdrop for this gripping tale of justice and perseverance. Vidya Balan shines as Sabrina Lal, determined to seek justice for her sister against a backdrop of wealth and influence. Rani Mukerji’s portrayal of a tenacious journalist adds depth to the narrative, making ‘No One Killed Jessica’ a riveting exploration of power dynamics and the quest for truth.

3. ‘Chhapaak’ - Triumph Over Adversity In The Face Of Acid Attacks

A Still From ‘Chhapaak’
A Still From ‘Chhapaak’ Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Meghna Gulzar’s ‘Chhapaak’ brings to life the inspiring story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Deepika Padukone’s portrayal of Laxmi’s courage and resilience is both heart-wrenching and uplifting. The film not only sheds light on the horrors of acid attacks but also celebrates the indomitable spirit of survivors, making it a must-watch for its emotional depth and impactful storytelling.

4. ‘The Kerala Story’ - Unravelling The ‘Love Jihad’ Controversy

A Still From ‘The Kerala Story’
A Still From ‘The Kerala Story’ Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Directed by Sudipto Sen, ‘The Kerala Story’ delves into the controversial narrative of ‘love jihad’. Based on real-life incidents, the film navigates the coerced conversion of women and their alleged recruitment into extremist groups. Through a compelling storyline and powerful performances, the movie challenges perceptions and raises important questions about identity and coercion.

5. ‘Sarbjit’ - The Struggle For Innocence Across Borders

A Still From ‘Sarbjit’
A Still From ‘Sarbjit’ Photo: Instagram
info_icon

‘Sarbjit’ delves into the harrowing life of Sarbjit Singh, imprisoned in Pakistan on contentious charges. The film poignantly captures the relentless efforts of Sarbjit’s family to prove his innocence amidst geopolitical tensions. With stellar performances by Randeep Hooda, Richa Chaddha, and Aishwarya Rai, ‘Sarbjit’ offers a moving portrayal of resilience and familial bonds.

Watch these 5 movies is your favourite? Share your thoughts with us.

