3 Reasons Why You Should Not Miss Watching ‘Khakee: The Bihar Chapter’ On Netflix

'Khakee: The Bihar Chapter' is a cop thriller tracing the world of crime based on true events. The Neeraj Pandey-created show featured a cop v/s gangster tiff, and has Karan Tacker as the police officer while Avinash Tiwary plays the gangster.

‘Khakee: The Bihar Chapter’, which is produced by Shital Bhatia via Friday Storytellers and directed by Bhav Dhulia, also stars Ashutosh Rana, Jatin Sarna, Nikita Dutta, Ravi Kishan, and Abhimanyu Singh

It's been two weeks since ‘Khakee: The Bihar Chapter’ released on Netflix, and since then, the show has received love from audiences around the world. While the series, at its heart, is a high stakes, high octane cop drama, it also proves to be a wonderful family watch. We list down three reasons why it should be on your watch list:

It is truly a heartland story

‘Khakee: The Bihar Chapter’ is a heartland story, and it ultimately paints a vivid picture of each of its characters, and also focuses on building the world of Bihar. Through its magnificent drone shots of the lanes that intertwine the town and the echoes of its people, the series puts the ‘heart’ in heartland.

All the glory, not so much the gore!

At a first glance, ‘Khakee: The Bihar Chapter’ seems like the quintessential cop drama splattered in blood. The show attempts, and succeeds to tell a story of good v/s evil, hero v/s villain, cop v/s ganglord; but without the gore. To ensure that it truly is the perfect family watch, ‘Khakee : The Bihar Chapter’ doesn’t rely on overly violent scenes or foul language to amp up the action and drama.

Family, through it all.

The show helms relationships at its heart and will instantly make you part of its own family. Through the series, the makers have relied upon multiple heart touching moments that make for the perfect, rounded watch.