The 26th Costume Designers Guild Awards were handed out at the NeueHouse in Hollywood. At the 26th Costume Designers Guild Awards the who’s who of Hollywood came down. While there were numerous nominations and various films vying for different awards a few of them ended up winning the big on the prestigious night. ‘Barbie’, ‘Poor Things’ and ‘Saltburn’ took the top prizes in the department of costume.
Here are a few glimpses from the prestigious award night:
Costume designer Trayce Gigi Field poses at the 26th Costume Designers Guild Awards at NeueHouse Hollywood in Los Angeles.
Terry Gordon, left, president of the Costume Designers Guild, and host Wendi McLendon-Covey pose together at the 26th Costume Designers Guild Awards at NeueHouse Hollywood in Los Angeles.
Costume designer Michelle Page Collins poses at the 26th Costume Designers Guild Awards at NeueHouse Hollywood in Los Angeles.
Lily Gladstone, center, a cast member in the film ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’, poses with the film's costume designer Jacqueline West, left, and Osage wardrobe consultant Julia O'Keefe at the 26th Costume Designers Guild Awards at NeueHouse Hollywood, in Los Angeles.
Actor Olivia Thirlby poses at the 26th Costume Designers Guild Awards at NeueHouse Hollywood, in Los Angeles.
Actor Lily Gladstone poses at the 26th Costume Designers Guild Awards at NeueHouse Hollywood, in Los Angeles.
Shangela poses at the 26th Costume Designers Guild Awards at NeueHouse Hollywood in Los Angeles.
Gali Noy, left, and Mark Bridges, costume designers for the film ‘Maestro’, pose together at the 26th Costume Designers Guild Awards at NeueHouse Hollywood in Los Angeles.
Elissa Alcala, costume designer for the television series ‘Ahsoka’ and ‘The Mandalorian’, shows off her shoes at the 26th Costume Designers Guild Awards at NeueHouse Hollywood, in Los Angeles.
Costume designer B. Akerlund poses at the 26th Costume Designers Guild Awards at NeueHouse Hollywood in Los Angeles.
Costume designer Maranda Nichols poses at the 26th Costume Designers Guild Awards at NeueHouse Hollywood, in Los Angeles.
Host Wendi McLendon-Covey poses at the 26th Costume Designers Guild Awards at NeueHouse Hollywood in Los Angeles.