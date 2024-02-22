Art & Entertainment

26th Costume Designers Guild Awards: ‘Barbie’, ‘Poor Things’, ‘Saltburn’ Win Big - View Pics

The who’s who of Hollywood came down at the 26th Costume Designers Guild Awards. While there were numerous winners, ‘Barbie’, ‘Poor Things’ and ‘Saltburn’ were the top winners. Here’s taking a few glimpses of the night.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
February 22, 2024

26th Costume Designers Guild Awards Photo: Chris Pizzello
The 26th Costume Designers Guild Awards were handed out at the NeueHouse in Hollywood. At the 26th Costume Designers Guild Awards the who’s who of Hollywood came down. While there were numerous nominations and various films vying for different awards a few of them ended up winning the big on the prestigious night. ‘Barbie’, ‘Poor Things’ and ‘Saltburn’ took the top prizes in the department of costume.

Here are a few glimpses from the prestigious award night:

26th Costume Designers Guild Awards
26th Costume Designers Guild Awards Photo: Chris Pizzello
Costume designer Trayce Gigi Field poses at the 26th Costume Designers Guild Awards at NeueHouse Hollywood in Los Angeles.

26th Costume Designers Guild Awards
26th Costume Designers Guild Awards Photo: Chris Pizzello
Terry Gordon, left, president of the Costume Designers Guild, and host Wendi McLendon-Covey pose together at the 26th Costume Designers Guild Awards at NeueHouse Hollywood in Los Angeles.

26th Costume Designers Guild Awards
26th Costume Designers Guild Awards Photo: Chris Pizzello
Costume designer Michelle Page Collins poses at the 26th Costume Designers Guild Awards at NeueHouse Hollywood in Los Angeles.

26th Costume Designers Guild Awards
26th Costume Designers Guild Awards Photo: Chris Pizzello
Lily Gladstone, center, a cast member in the film ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’, poses with the film's costume designer Jacqueline West, left, and Osage wardrobe consultant Julia O'Keefe at the 26th Costume Designers Guild Awards at NeueHouse Hollywood, in Los Angeles.

26th Costume Designers Guild Awards
26th Costume Designers Guild Awards Photo: Chris Pizzello
Actor Olivia Thirlby poses at the 26th Costume Designers Guild Awards at NeueHouse Hollywood, in Los Angeles.

26th Costume Designers Guild Awards
26th Costume Designers Guild Awards Photo: Chris Pizzello
Actor Lily Gladstone poses at the 26th Costume Designers Guild Awards at NeueHouse Hollywood, in Los Angeles.

26th Costume Designers Guild Awards
26th Costume Designers Guild Awards Photo: Chris Pizzello
Shangela poses at the 26th Costume Designers Guild Awards at NeueHouse Hollywood in Los Angeles.

26th Costume Designers Guild Awards
26th Costume Designers Guild Awards Photo: Chris Pizzello
Gali Noy, left, and Mark Bridges, costume designers for the film ‘Maestro’, pose together at the 26th Costume Designers Guild Awards at NeueHouse Hollywood in Los Angeles.

26th Costume Designers Guild Awards
26th Costume Designers Guild Awards Photo: Chris Pizzello
Elissa Alcala, costume designer for the television series ‘Ahsoka’ and ‘The Mandalorian’, shows off her shoes at the 26th Costume Designers Guild Awards at NeueHouse Hollywood, in Los Angeles.

26th Costume Designers Guild Awards
26th Costume Designers Guild Awards Photo: Chris Pizzello
Costume designer B. Akerlund poses at the 26th Costume Designers Guild Awards at NeueHouse Hollywood in Los Angeles.

26th Costume Designers Guild Awards
26th Costume Designers Guild Awards Photo: Chris Pizzello
Costume designer Maranda Nichols poses at the 26th Costume Designers Guild Awards at NeueHouse Hollywood, in Los Angeles.

26th Costume Designers Guild Awards
26th Costume Designers Guild Awards Photo: Chris Pizzello
Host Wendi McLendon-Covey poses at the 26th Costume Designers Guild Awards at NeueHouse Hollywood in Los Angeles.

