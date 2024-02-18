The 77th edition of the British Academy Film Awards, more popular known as the BAFTAs just ended a few minutes ago. The Awards honoured the best national and foreign films of 2023, at the Royal Festival Hall within London's Southbank Centre.
Hosted by David Tennant for the first time ever, the list of nominations was led by 'Oppenheimer,' followed by 'Poor Things.' So, let's check out what categories these two blockbusters won alongside other winners.
Best Film: 'Oppenheimer'
Best Director: Christopher Nolan, 'Oppenheimer'
Best Actor in a Leading Role: Cillian Murphy, 'Oppenheimer'
Best Actress in a Leading Role: Emma Stone, 'Poor Things'
Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Robert Downey Jr., 'Oppenheimer'
Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Da'Vine Joy Randolph, 'The Holdovers'
Best Original Screenplay: 'Anatomy of a Fall'
Best Adapted Screenplay: 'American Fiction'
Best Animated Film: 'The Boy and the Heron'
Best Documentary: '20 Days in Mariupol'
Best Film Not in the English Language: 'The Zone of Interest'
Best Casting: 'The Holdovers'
Best Cinematography: 'Oppenheimer'
Best Costume Design: 'Poor Things'
Best Editing: 'Oppenheimer'
Best Make Up & Hair: 'Poor Things'
Best Original Score: 'Oppenheimer'
Best Production Design: 'Poor Things'
Best Sound: 'The Zone of Interest'
Best Special Visual Effects: 'Poor Things'
Outstanding British Film: 'The Zone of Interest'
Outstanding Debut: 'Earth Mama'
Best British Short Animation: 'Crab Day'
Best British Short Film: 'Jellyfish and Lobster'
EE Rising Star Award: Mia McKenna-Bruce
BAFTA Fellowship: Samantha Morton
Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema: June Givanni
Congratulations to all the winners!