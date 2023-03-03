Saturday, Mar 04, 2023
2 From Surat Nabbed For Sneaking Into Shah Rukh Khan's Home, Cops Probe Motives

A day after nabbing two youths from Gujarat's Surat for allegedly trespassing into the iconic 'Mannat' bungalow of Bollywood mega-star Shah Rukh Khan here, the Bandra Police are probing the 'motives' of the duo's action, official sources said here on Friday.

Updated: 03 Mar 2023 3:59 pm

The Bandra Police swung into action after an alert from the actor's team late on Thursday night that they had caught the duo -- who claimed to be fans of the actor -- jumped over the boundary wall and sneaked into the bungalow on Bandra Bandstand ostensibly to meet and greet SRK.

In what is considered as a major security breach, the two youngsters, aged in their early 20s, managed to reach the third floor of the bungalow, but were apprehended by the startled security personnel after they espied them sauntering on the premises late last evening.

It is not immediately clear if the actor or his family was present in the bungalow, or whether anything was damaged or stolen, but the Bandra Police are understood to have 'advised' Khan to carry out a review cum audit of his security detail.

