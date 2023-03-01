Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

‘Zwigato’ Trailer Out: Nandita Das’s Film Starring Comedian Kapil Sharma To Release On March 17

Home Art & Entertainment

‘Zwigato’ Trailer Out: Nandita Das’s Film Starring Comedian Kapil Sharma To Release On March 17

‘Zwigato’ ft. Kapil Sharma is a heart-warming tale of resilience, hope, and the unbreakable human spirit.

Kapil Sharma In Zwigato
Kapil Sharma In Zwigato IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Mar 2023 3:59 pm

Comedian Kapil Sharma, who is known for serving a healthy dose of laughter to the audience on TV, is all geared up with his film 'Zwigato'. Produced by Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives, the official trailer is out and it promises to take you on an emotional rollercoaster ride. 

The trailer follows a journey of an ex-factory floor manager, who after losing his job during the pandemic, becomes a food delivery rider, navigating the world of ratings and incentives. His homemaker wife, meanwhile, explores new work opportunities, overcoming her fears and discovering newfound independence.

Check it out here: 

Related stories

Nandita Das' 'Zwigato' To Release In Theatres In March

Kapil Sharma-Starrer 'Zwigato' To Be Screened At IFFK

‘Zwigato’ International Trailer: After TIFF, Kapil Sharma-Shahana Goswami’s Film Heads To BIFF

Nonetheless, it is a heart-warming tale of resilience, hope, and the unbreakable human spirit. It captures the everyday struggles of people who are often overlooked and hidden in plain sight. But amidst the hardships, there are moments of joy, of shared laughter, and of love that make life worth living.

Directed and written by Nandita Das, the film stars Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami in lead roles, and it is releasing in theatres on March 17. 

Prior to releasing in cinemas, the film was premiered at the the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) for its 27th edition. Earlier, it has been screened at the Toronto International Film Festival, and Busan International Film Festival. ‘Zwigato’ was also selected as the opening film in the Kaleidoscope section of the festival. 

Tags

Art & Entertainment Zwigato Kapil Sharma Shahana Goswami Nandita Das
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Light Rain Likely In Parts Of Rajasthan Over Next 2 Days

Light Rain Likely In Parts Of Rajasthan Over Next 2 Days

'Shiksha Mandal' Actor Sandeep Goyat Shifts Gears, Plays Grey Character In 'InCar'

'Shiksha Mandal' Actor Sandeep Goyat Shifts Gears, Plays Grey Character In 'InCar'