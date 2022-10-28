‘Vikram': 100th-Day Celebration On Kamal Haasan's Birthday

Earlier in September, director Lokesh Kanakaraj's 'Vikram', featuring actors Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in the lead, completed a magnificent 100-day run in theatres. The film hit the big screen on June 3, and the action drama turned out to be huge hit. Now, on the occasion of Kamal Haasan's birthday on November 7, the team is all set to celebrate the film's success.

An official announcement was made by Kamal Haasan's production house RKFI, which produced the film. Sharing a statement, RKFI posted, "RKFI celebrates the success of Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan's Vikram,directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The 100th-day celebration will be held on Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan's birthday, November 7,at 5pm in Kalaivanar Arangam."

Kamal Haasan is seen in a power-packed action mode as a RAW agent in 'Vikram', while Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Suriya, Narain, and Gayathrie among others play important roles.

The technical team includes Anirudh Ravichander scoring the music, while the cinematography and editing were done by Girish Gangadharan and Philomin Raj respectively.