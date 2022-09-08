Thursday, Sep 08, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

'Veera Soora' Mirrors Dark Side Of Dhanush's Character In 'Naane Varuven'

The unit of director Selvaraghavan's 'Naane Varuven', featuring actor Dhanush in the lead, has now released the first single 'Veera Soora' from the film much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Dhanush
Dhanush Instagram: @dhanushkraja

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Sep 2022 4:37 pm

The unit of director Selvaraghavan's 'Naane Varuven', featuring actor Dhanush in the lead, has now released the first single 'Veera Soora' from the film much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

The unit, which had organised an exclusive listening session for the media on Wednesday at the Prasad Lab, later released the song on YouTube for the benefit of fans.

The dark, grim number, which has been sung by Yuvan Shankar Raja, has additional  vocals from Sam, Shenbagharaj Narayanan and Muthu Sirpi.

In the song sequence, Dhanush, who is believed to be playing two characters including one with negative shades in the film, is seen driving through a forest and looking to hunt.

The song gives a glimpse of the negative character he plays in the film. Dhanush took to Twitter to announce the launch of the song. He tweeted: "'Veera Soora' -- The theme of the dark side from 'Naane Varuven'."
 
The lyrics for the song have been penned by director Selvaraghavan himself. The song has got a phenomenal response from fans, with Selvaraghavan announcing the number was trending with more than 2.5 million real-time views.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Veera Soora Dhanush Naane Varuven Selvaraghavan Prasad Lab Yuvan Shankar Raaja Shenbagharaj Narayanan Muthu Sirpi
NEXT MATCH
PAK
VS
SL
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Five Places You Must Visit In India This September  

Five Places You Must Visit In India This September  

UCL: Real Madrid Start Title Defence At Celtic

UCL: Real Madrid Start Title Defence At Celtic