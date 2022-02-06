Sunday, Feb 06, 2022
‘Shang-Chi’ Star Awkwafina Quits Twitter After The ‘Blaccent’ Controversy

Hollywood actress Awkwafina not only formally addressed the controversy but also announced that she will be quitting Twitter for a while.

‘Shang-Chi’ Star Awkwafina Quits Twitter After The ‘Blaccent’ Controversy
Netizens had recently criticised Awkwafina for being nominated for an NAACP Image award. Instagram

Updated: 06 Feb 2022 6:22 pm

Ace Hollywood actress and ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ star Awkwafina is going stay off the micro blogging platform, Twitter, after she addressed her recent 'Blaccent' controversy. The 33-year-old shared a lengthy note over the belief that she has appropriated Black culture in her work. 


While bidding adieu to the social media platform, Awkwafina wrote, "Well, I’ll see you in a few years, Twitter - per my therapist. To my fans, thank you for continuing to love and support someone who wishes they could be a better person for you. I apologize if I ever fell short, in anything I did. You’re in my heart always." 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

For the unreversed, netizens had recently criticised Awkwafina for being nominated for an NAACP Image award. The organisation which stands for the National Association for the Advancement of People of Colour, had nominated the actress in the Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance category, for her role in Raya and the Last Dragon. Although many Twitter users expressed their disapproval over her nomination. 


In her statement, Awkwafina expressed her thoughts about the African American community being "disproportionately affected by institutionalized policies and law enforcement policies." 


She further added on how its correlation between the issues and arts. In the same note, while addressing the criticism she has received, Awkwfafina added, "But as a non-black POC, I stand by the fact that I will always listen and work tirelessly to understand the history and context of AAVE, what is deemed appropriate or backwards toward the progress of ANY and EVERY marginalized group."

In a separate tweet, the actress then announced that she will be quitting Twitter for a while and clarified that she will continue to remain active on other social media platforms. 

(With Inputs From Pinkvilla)

Art & Entertainment Shang Chi And The Legend Of Ten Rings Hollywood Hollywood Actor Awkwafina
