'RRR' Actress Olivia Morris Writes A Gratitude Note

SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ has opened to a grand response from the worldwide audiences and has bagged impressive box office collections. The movie starring actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan is being lauded for the amazing performances of the actors. Olivia Morris, plays the role of Jennifer in the film, who is Komaram Bheem’s (Jr NTR) love interest. Morris is also getting an applause from the fans for her role.



Responding to all the love and thanking for making her a part of ‘RRR’, Morris wrote a gratitude note while asking everyone to watch the film. Morris posted on her Instagram, "I'd like to thank all the fans from the bottom of my heart for showering our film with their unwavering love and support, even amidst a pandemic, and accepting me with open arms. I'd also like to thank @ssrajamouli for making me a part of Indian Cinema's Biggest Action Drama.”



She went on to thank her co-stars and said, "Thank you @alwaysramcharan and @jrntr for making me feel at home and inspiring me to give my best! I'm excited for you all to watch @rrrmovie in a theatre near you and experience the magic of Indian Cinema in all its glory! Eternally grateful."



For those who might not know, Morris graduated from the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama and is trained from the National Youth Theatre. She has also been a part of plays based on Macbeth, according to Republic World.



The Magnus opus ‘RRR’ also sees Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in important roles along with Shriya Saran, Alison Doody, Samuthirakani and Ray Stevenson. ‘RRR’ is a fictional adaptation of the lives of revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.