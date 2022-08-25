'Playboy' Founder Hugh Hefner's Ex-Girlfriend Opens Up On 'Gross' Sex With Him

'Playboy' magazine founder late Hugh Hefner's ex-girlfriend Holly Madison has said that sex with him was "gross" and made her feel "used".



The former Playmate, who became one of Hugh's main girlfriends and dated the smut tycoon from 2001 to 2008, revealed that "none of the females were into it", reports Mirror.co.uk.



Speaking on her 'Girls Next Level' podcast with fellow playgirl Bridget Marquardt, the 42-year-old said all the women thought sleeping with Hugh was a "chore".



She said: "We thought we had to or else we'll get kicked out of the house. Everybody just wanted to make it go by as quickly as possible," according to Mirror.co.uk



The report added that Holly claimed Hugh made all the girls call him 'Daddy' in the bedroom and spilled the beans on the first time she ever had sex with him.



Recalling that first night, Holly said: "I'm gagging as I say this, but everybody used to call him Daddy in the bedroom.



"I'm in the bath and The Recruiter says 'Daddy do you want the new girl?' And I s*** you not, the next thing I know he's on top of me."



Holly also said that sex toys "were laid out for everybody" on the bed when the girls went into the bedroom with Hugh.



But as time went on and the sex became more routine, she revealed Hugh often "wouldn't move" during sex and described it as being "like a bump on the log in the middle of the bed".