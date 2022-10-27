Thursday, Oct 27, 2022
'Phone Bhoot' To Be A Part Of 'Chacha Chaudhary' Comic Book

'Phone Bhoot' is moving over to the comic world to serve horror-comedy in 2D.

Chacha Chaudhary x Phone Bhoot
Chacha Chaudhary x Phone Bhoot Instagram

Outlook Magzine

Updated: 27 Oct 2022 12:54 pm

'Phone Bhoot' is moving over to the comic world to serve horror-comedy in 2D. The makers of the upcoming film, which stars Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter and Jackie Shroff, have partnered with India's premier comic studio Diamond Toons, the iconic book publishers behind the classic comics 'Chacha Chaudhary and Sabu'. 

With this partnership, 'Phone Bhoot' will now feature in the 'Chacha Chaudhary' comic series created by Pran along with the horror-comedy's three key characters. The story takes the audience on a hilarious ride as two clueless ghostbusters team up with a ghost on an elaborate plan to take down an equally hilarious bad guy.

Speaking on the launch of the comic, Manish Verma, Director, Diamond Toons said in a statement: "We are delighted to partner with Excel Entertainment for this exclusive edition of 'Chacha Chaudhary and Phone Bhoot'. Chacha Chaudhary, being an all-rounder, relevantly connects to almost all aspects of our lives. With fantastic satire and intelligence along with the characters of the movie 'Phone Bhoot', will help in making a strong connection with his massive fan following be it 8 or 80 years of age."

The makers of the film, Excel Entertainment had first collaborated with Diamond Toons during 'Fukrey Returns' whose characters also featured in a previous 'Chacha Chaudhary' comic. With this association, Diamond Toons will now launch a comic in collaboration with 'Phone Bhoot' where the characters will now be part of the Chacha Chaudhary plot-line as he sets off on a new adventure with his sidekick Sabu.

While details of the story remain unknown at this juncture, the series promises to be fun-filled and entertaining with equal doses of spook and laughter.

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, 'Phone Bhoot' is produced by Excel Entertainment, and is set to be released on November 4, 2022.

