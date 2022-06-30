'Panni Kutty' Cleared For Release With Clean 'U' Certificate

Director Anucharan Murugaiyan's much-awaited entertainer 'Panni Kutty', featuring comedians Yogi Babu and Karunakaran in the lead, has been cleared for release by the Censor Board of Film Certification with a clean 'U' certificate.

Lyca Productions, the firm producing the film, made the announcement on social media. On its Twitter timeline, the firm said,

The film, whose title in English means 'piglet', has created interest for several reasons. The first among them is that Murugaiyan's just released web series on Prime Video, 'Suzhal -The Vortex' has garnered a lot of praise.

Apart from the two comedians playing the lead, the film also has several other comedians in its cast, giving rise to the hope that it will be a laugh riot. This apart, the film will mark the return of well-known Tamil orator and comedian Dindugal Leoni back to the big screen.

The theatrical rights of the comedy film for the states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka have already been acquired by Dr. Prabhu Thilak's 11:11 productions.

Shot by cinematographer Sathish Murugan, 'Panni Kutty' has music by K and has been edited by director Anucharan himself.

[With Inputs from IANS]