Thursday, Jun 30, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

'Panni Kutty' Cleared For Release With Clean 'U' Certificate

The much-awaited 'Panni Kutty' is set to release on July 8.

'Panni Kutty'
'Panni Kutty' IMDb

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Jun 2022 12:51 pm

Director Anucharan Murugaiyan's much-awaited entertainer 'Panni Kutty', featuring comedians Yogi Babu and Karunakaran in the lead, has been cleared for release by the Censor Board of Film Certification with a clean 'U' certificate.

Lyca Productions, the firm producing the film, made the announcement on social media. On its Twitter timeline, the firm said, 

The film, whose title in English means 'piglet', has created interest for several reasons. The first among them is that Murugaiyan's just released web series on Prime Video, 'Suzhal -The Vortex' has garnered a lot of praise.

Apart from the two comedians playing the lead, the film also has several other comedians in its cast, giving rise to the hope that it will be a laugh riot. This apart, the film will mark the return of well-known Tamil orator and comedian Dindugal Leoni back to the big screen.

The theatrical rights of the comedy film for the states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka have already been acquired by Dr. Prabhu Thilak's 11:11 productions.

Shot by cinematographer Sathish Murugan, 'Panni Kutty' has music by K and has been edited by director Anucharan himself.

[With Inputs from IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Panni Kutty Tamil Movie Comedy Movie Censor Board Panni Kutty U Certificate Yogi Babu Karunakaran Anucharan Murugaiyan
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Contrasting Ideas Of Nationalism In Indian Cinema In 50s

Contrasting Ideas Of Nationalism In Indian Cinema In 50s

Maharashtra Crisis: How The Cookie Crumbled For Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Crisis: How The Cookie Crumbled For Uddhav Thackeray