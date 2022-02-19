Saturday, Feb 19, 2022
Rapper Raftaar announced his exit from the MTV show 'Roadies'

Rapper Raftaar Instagram - @raftaarmusic

Updated: 19 Feb 2022 6:31 pm

Following the exit of actors Rannvijay Singha and Neha Dhupia from 'MTV Roadies', rapper Raftaar has decided to leave the show as well. In an interview, the musician clarified that he had planned to leave the show even before the other judges did.

In an interview with Indian Express, Raftaar spoke about his upcoming project, “I had already said no to the season before these changes took place. I can’t talk about it but I have signed up for something else.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Raftaar first joined 'Roadies' in the 'Xtreme' season of 2018. He and his teammate Arun Sharma won the 2019 season of the show. Because Raftaar had prior commitments, VJ Varun Sood took over as the gang leader last season.

The rapper also revealed about his next project with actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui where the both together are producing a film.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Airing since 2003, ‘MTV Roadies’ is a youth-based reality show, where contestants travel to different places and perform various tasks to test themselves on physical, mental and social strength. The show which is known to have gang leaders will be aired in a different format this year. It would now be a single host show. Actor-philanthropist Sonu Sood has joined the show as the host and will be shooting for the show in South Africa.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The latest season's filming began in South Africa in the second week of February and is expected to premiere on MTV India in March 2022.

