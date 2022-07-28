Thursday, Jul 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

'Macherla Niyojakavargam' Director M.S. Raja Shekhar Reddy Acts Against Netizen For Defamamation

M.S. Raja Shekhar Reddy, 'Macherla Niyojakavargam' director has approached the police against an internet user. He has lodged a complaint against a Twitter troll, whom he considers responsible for his defamation.

Macherla Niyojakavargam
Macherla Niyojakavargam Google Images

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Jul 2022 2:36 pm

M.S. Raja Shekhar Reddy, 'Macherla Niyojakavargam' director has approached the police against an internet user. He has lodged a complaint against a Twitter troll, whom he considers responsible for his defamation.

Slated for it's huge release on August 12, Nithiin's 'Macherla Niyojakavargam', will portray him as an IAS officer. However, the movie has also been dogged by controversy since the alleged old Tweets of 'Macherla Niyojakavargam' director M.S. Raja Shekhar went viral, a couple of days ago.


With only a few days away from its release, this action-packed drama has become a controversial topic, as the director is involved in an online dispute with relation to his political inclination.

Twitter users allege that the director had posted abusive Tweets in the past, but the filmmaker counters that this is not his profile and that a phoney account has been constructed in his name. M.S. Raja Shekhar Reddy defended himself by saying that the spelling of the aforementioned handle is likewise different.


However, internet users were scornful of this and even highlighted his other tweets, in which he had trolled the Telugu Desam Party leaders, so as to show off his support to YSRCP (Andhra Pradesh's present ruling party).


The 'Macherla Niyojakavargam' director has complained to the Hyderabad cybercrime unit in response to this. The director asserts in the written complaint that a few individuals are trying to create unwanted hatred against him, just before his movie hits the screens.

The aforementioned tweet contains a few impermissible phrases and is hostile toward other castes, particularly those who ran against Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Elections and lost.


Social media users who questioned the director's dignity and disseminated such caste-based hatred by tagging the director and the actor in these old tweets brought them to the public's attention.

Related stories

Makers Of Nithiin's Upcoming Film Reveal Samuthirakani's First Look

Macherla Niyojakavargam: Teaser of Nithiin's Film Crosses 3mn Views

Nithiin's First Look From 'Macherla Niyojakavargam' Unveiled

[With Inputs From IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Macherla Niyojakavargam M.S. Raja Shekhar Reddy Twitter Caste Defamation Movie Release Controversial Remark Hurting Sentiments
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Arable Raises $40 Million In Series C Financing

Arable Raises $40 Million In Series C Financing

Boris Johnson Gives Sir Winston Churchill Leadership Award To Ukraine's President Zelenskyy

Boris Johnson Gives Sir Winston Churchill Leadership Award To Ukraine's President Zelenskyy