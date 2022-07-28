M.S. Raja Shekhar Reddy, 'Macherla Niyojakavargam' director has approached the police against an internet user. He has lodged a complaint against a Twitter troll, whom he considers responsible for his defamation.



Slated for it's huge release on August 12, Nithiin's 'Macherla Niyojakavargam', will portray him as an IAS officer. However, the movie has also been dogged by controversy since the alleged old Tweets of 'Macherla Niyojakavargam' director M.S. Raja Shekhar went viral, a couple of days ago.



With only a few days away from its release, this action-packed drama has become a controversial topic, as the director is involved in an online dispute with relation to his political inclination.



Twitter users allege that the director had posted abusive Tweets in the past, but the filmmaker counters that this is not his profile and that a phoney account has been constructed in his name. M.S. Raja Shekhar Reddy defended himself by saying that the spelling of the aforementioned handle is likewise different.



However, internet users were scornful of this and even highlighted his other tweets, in which he had trolled the Telugu Desam Party leaders, so as to show off his support to YSRCP (Andhra Pradesh's present ruling party).



The 'Macherla Niyojakavargam' director has complained to the Hyderabad cybercrime unit in response to this. The director asserts in the written complaint that a few individuals are trying to create unwanted hatred against him, just before his movie hits the screens.



The aforementioned tweet contains a few impermissible phrases and is hostile toward other castes, particularly those who ran against Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Elections and lost.

How did u give a chance to such cheap fellow @actor_nithiin #banmacherlaniyojakavargam pic.twitter.com/B7F7Aefax8 — Mallik Yandamuri (@Mallik_Y1988) July 26, 2022



Social media users who questioned the director's dignity and disseminated such caste-based hatred by tagging the director and the actor in these old tweets brought them to the public's attention.

[With Inputs From IANS]