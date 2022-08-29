‘Koffee With Karan 7’ Promo: Tiger Shroff And Kriti Sanon To Grace The Couch With ‘Lots Of Heropanti And Giggles’

After ‘Kabir Singh’ co-stars Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor, another onscreen couple is all set to grace the Koffee couch and is none other than Tiger Shroff And Kriti Sanon. The co-stars from ‘Heropanti’ are all set to come aboard on Karan Johar’s much-loved chat show with ‘lots of heropanti, flipping conversations and giggles’.

Ahead of their appearance on the show, a promo of ‘Koffee With Karan 7’ has been unveiled and it has the duo making several revelations. KJo can be seen asking Kriti if she had been rejected from many auditions and she answers, “You know my first audition was for SOTY 1.”

Lots of heropanti, flipping conversations and giggles on this episode with this duo!😅#HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaranS7, Episode 9 streaming this Thursday 12:00am only on Disney+ Hotstar.@DisneyPlusHS @iTIGERSHROFF @kritisanon pic.twitter.com/h97uiVzrE1 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 29, 2022

On the other hand, Tiger reveals he has ‘zero game’, and says that he envies Ranveer Singh because of his wife, actor Deepika Padukone. When KJo looks baffled, Tiger quips that it is because of her talent, and later admits that ‘she’s very pretty’.

Last but not the least, Kriti is heard saying that she wouldn’t date Tiger, “I wouldn’t date him, he flips too much”. To which, Tiger says that he never hit on Kriti because she was already taken.

For the unversed, Tiger and Kriti starred in the successful film 2014, ‘Heropanti’. Next up, the two will be seen together in ‘Ganpath’.

‘Koffee With Karan 7’ has so far seen several B-town celebs marking their attendance, including Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar-Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sidharth Malhotra-Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani-Shahid Kapoor, and Sonam Kapoor-Arjun Kapoor.