‘Koffee With Karan 7’ Promo: Katrina Kaif To Grace Karan Johar’s Show With Ishaan Khatter And Siddhant Chaturvedi

The tenth episode of ‘Koffee With Karan Season 7’ will  feature – Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddharth Chaturvedi together.

Siddhant Chaturvedi, Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Karan Johar
Siddhant Chaturvedi, Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Karan Johar Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Sep 2022 12:15 pm

‘Koffee With Karan Season 7’ is back with a bang and it features celebrities bringing not just their wardrobe A-game, but also the signature enigma. Now in the tenth episode of the season, the glamour game is all set to skyrocket as Katrina Kaif graces the couch with her co-stars – the heartthrobs, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. 

Marking the season’s first trio, the three are all set to turn up the heat as they discuss bromance, love interests, and the concept of suhaag raat. The latest promo of the upcoming episode is out and it chronicles nothing but fun, served with charisma as the trio captures hearts and laughter with panache.

Check out the promo here:

With Bollywood witnessing an array of weddings, discussions of suhaag raat can never be far away from the ‘Koffee With Karan’ couch. When Alia Bhatt appeared on the couch with co-star Ranveer Singh, she dismissed the concept of suhag raat as a myth. 

In the latest promo of ‘KWK 7’, recently married Katrina Kaif, who tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal, shared a smarter solution for tired couples to follow. “It does not always have to be a suhaag raat. It can also be a suhag din,'' the actress said. 

Well, for couples struggling to live up to the hype of suhag raat, Katrina’s rationale does ring a bell of logic!

Meanwhile, in the promo, Karan also asks Ishaan about his relationship status when he said he was single. Siddhanth joked that Ishaan has turned single in his company. Karan then asked Katrina about her latest thirst traps on Instagram, to which she said, “Recently I am going to Ranveer Singh's page.” 

‘Koffee With Karan Season 7’ streams every Thursday at 12 am exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

