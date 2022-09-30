Friday, Sep 30, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

'KGF' Makers Announce 'Dhoomam' Starring Fahad Faasil

Remember the Yash-starrer blockbuster 'KGF'? The makers of the film are putting the production machinery into action with their new film 'Dhoomam'. It stars Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil in the lead role.

Dhoomam
Dhoomam IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Sep 2022 5:14 pm

Remember the Yash-starrer blockbuster 'KGF'? The makers of the film are putting the production machinery into action with their new film 'Dhoomam'. It stars Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil in the lead role.

The first look of the film's title was unveiled on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, producer Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Film, said: "'Dhoomam' is based on a new concept. And we are going to see and witness Fahadh in a new and massive role. We certainly feel that the amalgamation of the biggest actors together, can create and weave magic together."

The film will be written and directed by Pawan Kumar who has previously directed 'Lucia' and 'U-Turn', and will also star actress Aparna Balamurali as the female lead. The cameras are set to roll from October 9.

The film is slated to be released in the summer of 2023 in 4 Indian languages: Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu.

Tags

Art & Entertainment KGF Dhoomam Fahad Faasil Malayalam Movie Blockbuster Vijay Kiragandur Hombale Films Pawan Kumar
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Moeen Ali Returns To Roots As ENG Face PAK

Moeen Ali Returns To Roots As ENG Face PAK

Women's Asia Cup: India Vs Sri Lanka - Preview

Women's Asia Cup: India Vs Sri Lanka - Preview