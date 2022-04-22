Friday, Apr 22, 2022
'Gadar 2': Anil Sharma Wraps Lucknow Schedule Of The Anticipated Sequel

Actors Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel are set to be back together for the sequel to filmmaker Anil Sharma’s ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’. The Lucknow schedule of ‘Gadar 2’ has been wrapped up.

Director Anil Sharma on Friday said he has completed the second schedule of his upcoming feature film ‘Gadar 2’, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel.

The upcoming movie is a sequel to Sharma's 2001 blockbuster ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’, a partition-set drama that followed the story of Tara Singh (Deol), a Sikh who falls in love with a Pakistani Muslim girl Sakina (Patel).

In a social media post, Sharma shared that the Lucknow schedule of ‘Gadar 2’ has been wrapped.

“Feeling happy and satisfying. After 50 days having breakfast at taj .. enjoying completion of Lucknow schedule #gadar2 (sic),” he tweeted.

The team began shooting for the film in December 2021 in Himachal Pradesh and now after wrapping the Lucknow schedule they will head to Indore.

‘Gadar 2’, backed by Zee Studio, is set to release later this year.

