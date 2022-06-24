Friday, Jun 24, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

'Forensic' Director On Vikrant Massey: He Comes Across As A Next-Door Guy

Director Vishal Furia has expressed his views on working with Vikrant Massey and said that the actor comes across as a next-door guy so every character that he plays becomes relatable to the masses and they feel connected to him.

'Forensic' Director On Vikrant Massey: He Comes Across As A Next-Door Guy
Vishal Furia with Vikrant Massey Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Jun 2022 5:00 pm

Director Vishal Furia has expressed his views on working with Vikrant Massey and said that the actor comes across as a next-door guy so every character that he plays becomes relatable to the masses and they feel connected to him.

He said: "I have worked with Vikrant on two occasions Criminal Justice 1 and Forensic, on both the occasions we extensively have shot together. It has always been lovely working with Vikrant because he is a very honest and sincere actor."

Furia added: "He will listen and take the brief he will imbibe his characteristics, his own additions to the character and make the character his own so as a director that is something I would expect from an actor, to give his input and that is what he does.

"Also, the best thing about Vikrant is that he comes across as a next-door guy so every character that he plays becomes relatable to the mass audience people feel connected to him like a younger brother or an elder brother. He is very sound technically which shows in his body language when he is in front of a camera. So I have always enjoyed working with him".

'Forensic', also featuring Prachi Desai, Rohit Roy, Subrata Dutta, Vindu Dara Singh - releases on ZEE5 on June 24.

[With Inputs From IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Actor/Actress Movies Crime Thriller Vikrant Massey Audience Engagement OTT Platforms Serial Killer Psychological Thriller
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

EXPLAINED: Why Sri Lanka's Economy Collapsed And What's Next

EXPLAINED: Why Sri Lanka's Economy Collapsed And What's Next

Fixed Deposit Rates Up: Check New FD Rates Of Top Banks Including SBI, ICICI, HDFC 

Fixed Deposit Rates Up: Check New FD Rates Of Top Banks Including SBI, ICICI, HDFC 