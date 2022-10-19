Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

'Creed 3' Trailer Pits Michael Jordan Against Jonathan Majors In The Ring

This time it is going to be Michael B. Jordan versus Jonathan Majors in 'Creed III', as the first trailer for the movie suggests. MGM and United Artists Releasing debuted footage from the upcoming boxing sequel.

Creed III
Creed III YouTube

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Oct 2022 12:52 pm

This time it is going to be Michael B. Jordan versus Jonathan Majors in 'Creed III', as the first trailer for the movie suggests. MGM and United Artists Releasing debuted footage from the upcoming boxing sequel. 

Jordan returns as Adonis 'Donnie' Creed, son of Rocky Balboa's fiercest opponent, Apollo Creed. But the actor is not just throwing punches at Majors' antagonist Damian 'Dame' Anderson in the film, 'Creed III' also marks Jordan's directorial debut, reports 'Variety'.

Just as 'Rocky' star Sylvester Stallone went on to helm four of the franchise's films, Jordan stakes his own claim behind the camera with an ambitious take on the material.

The footage begins with Donnie Creed on top of the world -- a champion boxer on the cover of 'Forbes' magazine, with his wife Bianca (Tessa Thompson), a success in her own right as singer, and their daughter Amara (newcomer Mila Davis-Kent) beside them.

"I spent the last seven years of my life living out my wildest dreams," Donnie says. "Bianca. Rocky. My dad. I stood on their shoulders."

According to 'Variety', it's then that the mystery of Majors' role in all of this begins to crystallise, setting up the stakes between Donnie and Dame. "Let me get an autograph?" Dame says, cracking a grin while reclining against Donnie's Rolls-Royce. "You don't remember me, huh?"

'Variety' adds the footage then flashes back to the two as youngsters raising their hands in the air, soon to be confronted by police. Turns out, Dame spent the last 18 years in prison and he's ready to start fresh, or so it seems.

But for Dame, reuniting with his "brother" Donnie and getting back into boxing -- a sport in which he was the better of the two, he notes -- is about much more than winning a championship belt.

Related stories

NBA: Bradley Beal Relishes 'Remarkable Achievement' Of Surpassing Michael Jordan

Tags

Art & Entertainment Michael Jordan Jonathon Majors Creed 3 MGM United Artists Releasing Creed 3 Trailer Hollywood Los Angeles
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

J&K: Police Personnel Killed In Grenade Attack In Kulgam District

J&K: Police Personnel Killed In Grenade Attack In Kulgam District

J&K: Two Labourers From Uttar Pradesh Killed In Overnight Grenade Attack By Terrorists In Shopian

J&K: Two Labourers From Uttar Pradesh Killed In Overnight Grenade Attack By Terrorists In Shopian