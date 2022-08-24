'Chiyaan' Vikram Regrets 'Discomfort' Caused To Fans At 'Cobra' Roadshow

Actor Vikram, who is on a whirlwind tour across Tamil Nadu in a bid to promote his upcoming action entertainer, 'Cobra', has expressed regret to his fans in Trichy for any discomfort that may have been caused to some of them during a pre-release event of the film.



Taking to Twitter, Vikram, who is lovingly called 'Chiyaan Vikram' by fans, wrote in Tamil: "My heartfelt thanks to my dear fans who showered so much of love on me during my visit to Trichy for a pre-release event of 'Cobra' that it cannot be described in words.



"At the same time, it has come to my attention that an unsavoury environment prevailed for some time. For this and for the discomfort caused, I wish to register my regret."



The actor finished his tweet, praising his fans, saying that he did not know what penance he had done to get them.



On Wednesday, the actor headed to Coimbatore along with the 'Cobra' team where he is meeting students from GRD College.