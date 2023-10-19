‘Bigg Boss 17’: Jigna Vora Answers Media Queries; Munawar Faruqui, Firoza khan Lock Horns For House Duties

The new season of the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss’, hosted by Salman Khan has started making the headlines, and now an intense clash between Munawar Faruqui and Firoza Khan takes the centre stage of the house, accompanied by an emotional moment from Jigna Vora in the presence of the media.

In today’s episode, the former crime reporter and author, Jigna fearlessly faces media queries in the house during a specially organised press conference. Jigna openly delves into her past, addresses the allegations against her, her involvement in a high-profile case, and the heartbreaking experience of losing family members one by one during the investigation.

After the press conference, as Jigna enters the house, her eyes welled up with tears, clearly revealing the emotional toll of the press conference. In a touching moment, her fellow housemates, severely moved by her story, come together to offer their support, provide words of encouragement, and share heartfelt cheers.

Alongside the ongoing drama, the intricate relationships between various contestants, such as the ‘Udariyaan’ co-stars, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, and Neil Bhatt with Aishwarya Sharma, continue to entertain the audiences, making for an engaging and enthralling season.

While the house undoubtedly holds many more surprises, the lingering question remains: Can Jigna Vora overcome her tumultuous past? The tension in the house escalates when the inmates not only cook their meals but also brew drama and quarrels.

Munawar, who usually is the peacemaker finds himself in a heated argument with Firoza when he proposes alterations in the duties for the betterment of everyone. However, Firoza appears resistant to accepting the proposed changes.

The current contestants of 'Bigg Boss 17' are Jigna Vora, Sana Raees Khan, Anurag Dobhal, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, Navid Sole, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, Sunny Arya, Firoza Khan, Soniya Bansal, and Mannara Chopra.

The show airs on Colors, and JioCinema.