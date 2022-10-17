Monday, Oct 17, 2022
'Bigg Boss 16': Shalin Bhanot's Grand Claim: 'I Am Worth More Than All Of You'

Television actress Nimrit Ahluwalia was seen telling Sumbul Touqeer about Shalin Bhanot's arrogance as he spoke about his worth being more than all of the contestants combined in 'Bigg Boss 16.'

Shalin Bhanot
Shalin Bhanot Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Oct 2022 11:40 am

Television actress Nimrit Ahluwalia was seen telling Sumbul Touqeer about Shalin Bhanot's arrogance as he spoke about his worth being more than all of the contestants combined in the 'Bigg Boss 16' show. 

While talking about Shalin's behaviour, she said that he told everyone "I'm worth more than all of you combined".

Shalin's statement created a tizzy in the house.

An offended Nimrit was heard telling Sumbul: "He is 15 years older to me and is not the one to judge me, his journey is different than mine. He talked about his worth in front of all of us and I don't think it was right."

Actress Soundarya Sharma agreed with Nimrit's statement and said that she has witnessed the same as well.

Art & Entertainment Bigg Boss 16 Shalin Bhanot Nimrit Ahluwalia Sumbul Touqeer
