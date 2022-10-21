Friday, Oct 21, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

'Bigg Boss 16': Priyanka Chaudhary, Archana Gautam Lose Their Cool Over Nimrit Kaur Alhuwalia's Ghost Prank

In the upcoming episode, contestants Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Archana Gautam are seen getting angry over housemate Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's ghost prank during night.

Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Oct 2022 2:04 pm

One thing the show 'Bigg Boss' can never be short of is fights. In the upcoming episode, contestants Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Archana Gautam are seen getting angry over housemate Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's ghost prank during night. 

In a promo shared by the channel Colors on Instagram, the contestants were seen playing a prank, however, this irked Priyanka and Archana. 

The promo shows Nimrat playing a prank on housemates as she tries to play a ghost with her hair covering her face. House captain Shiv Thakre also has a laugh with them.

However, this prank doesn't sit well with Priyanka and Archana and they lash out at their housemates.

Priyanka accused Shiv of being involved in the nuisance, Archana beat the plate with a spoon to wake everyone.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bigg Boss 16 Priyanka Chaudhary Archana Gautam Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Bigg Boss Controversy Bigg Boss Housemates Bigg Boss Colors TV Mumbai
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Greenwood Granted Bail After Rape Charge

Greenwood Granted Bail After Rape Charge

'Bigg Boss 16': Priyanka Chaudhary, Archana Gautam Lose Their Cool Over Nimrit Kaur Alhuwalia's Ghost Prank

'Bigg Boss 16': Priyanka Chaudhary, Archana Gautam Lose Their Cool Over Nimrit Kaur Alhuwalia's Ghost Prank