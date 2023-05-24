Tuesday, Jun 06, 2023
'Anupamaa' Actor Nitesh Pandey Dies Of Cardiac Arrest At 51

'Anupamaa' Actor Nitesh Pandey Dies Of Cardiac Arrest At 51

Actor Nitesh Pandey, who essayed the role of Dheeraj Kumar in the top rated television show 'Anupamaa', passed away due to cardiac arrest at the age of 51.

Updated: 24 May 2023 11:09 am

Reports claim that the actor suffered a massive cardiac arrest late on Tuesday night in Igatpuri near Nashik. He succumbed to the same instantly.

Nitesh started his journey with theatre in 1990. In 1995, he bagged the role of a detective in 'Tejas'. He went on to work in serials like 'Manzilein Apani Apani', 'Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani', 'Saaya' and 'Durgesh Nandini'.

Apart from television, he also worked in films. His work in the National Award winning film 'Khosla Ka Ghosla' received widespread appreciation. He also starred in 'Om Shanti Om' and 'Badhaai Do'.

He also worked in television show 'Pyar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara' and also ran an independent production house named Dream Castle Productions.

Last seen in 'Anupamaa' and 'Pyar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara', Nitesh, who has been a popular face in the television industry for over two decades, was from Almora Kumaon in Uttarakhand.

He is now survived by his actress-wife Arpita Pandey.

The two had met on a TV show 'Justajoo' after which they got married in 2003.

Nitesh was earlier married to actress Ashwini Kalsekar.

Art & Entertainment Nitesh Pandey Anupamaa
