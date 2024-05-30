The 7 Best Dog Food Brands of 2024 - Expert Picks

What's Hot

Dog food is the most important consideration for a pet parent as it can make a significant difference in their health and well-being. Below, we have listed the best dog food brands to help you find the best dog food for your furry friend.

  • Best Overall: Hill's Science Diet Dry Dog Food stands out as the best dog food brand for its premium ingredients like chicken, brown rice, and barley, catering specifically to senior dogs' needs with kidney care, skin health, and muscle care.

  • Best for Sensitive Stomach: ORIJEN Original Dry Dog Food, is an excellent choice for dogs with sensitive stomachs, featuring a grain-free formula with a variety of high-quality proteins like chicken, turkey, and salmon.

  • Best Puppy Dog Food: Royal Canin Medium Breed Adult Dry Dog Food is tailored to meet the nutritional needs of puppies, providing essential nutrients for growth and development, including heart-healthy proteins and digestive support.

  • Best Budget: Pedigree Complete Nutrition Adult Dry Dog Food offers a cost-effective option without compromising on quality, providing a well-balanced diet for adult dogs with flavors like grilled steak and vegetable.

Our furry friends make our lives so much better with their adorableness and endless entertainment. It's only fair we give them the loyal love they deserve in return by pampering them with the best dog food

Ensuring your dog’s nutritional needs are met is vital for their health and well-being. However, with so many dog food brands available, it can be challenging to choose the right one for your pet. 

One effective way to ensure you're meeting your dog's nutritional needs is to consult a veterinarian. They can guide you in selecting a diet rich in heart-healthy proteins, essential vitamins, and minerals. Key dog food ingredients to look for include real meat, whole grains, vegetables, and omega fatty acids. These ingredients support your dog's overall health, ensuring they receive the best care possible.

So to help you make an informed choice, we have rounded up some of the best dog food brands. These brands offer a variety of options tailored to different dog breeds, sizes, and ages.

Types of dog food

  • Dry dog food: Convenient and economical, providing essential nutrients and promoting dental health through chewing.

  • Wet dog food: Rich in moisture, palatable, and suitable for dogs with dental issues or picky eaters.

  • Raw dog food: Mimics a dog’s natural diet, offering raw meats, bones, and vegetables for optimal nutrition and digestion.

  • Grain-free dog food: Ideal for dogs with grain sensitivities, utilising alternative carbohydrate sources like sweet potatoes or peas.

  • Freeze-dried dog food: Preserves nutrients and flavour, offering a convenient alternative to raw feeding with minimal processing.

Factors to consider when choosing a dog food brand for your canine friend

  • Dog food type: Consider whether dry, wet, raw, or specialised diets best suit your dog’s preferences and health requirements.

  • Nutritional content: Ensure the dog food meets your pet's specific needs, considering factors like age, breed, size, and activity level.

  • Ingredient quality: Look for whole, recognizable ingredients with minimal fillers, artificial additives, or preservatives.

  • Allergies and sensitivities: Choose a formula that avoids common allergens if your dog has known sensitivities or allergies.

  • Veterinarian recommendations: Consult your vet for personalised advice on the best diet for your dog's health and well-being.

  • Form and texture: Select a food type and texture (dry, wet, raw, etc.) that your dog enjoys and finds easy to eat.

  • Special dietary needs: Opt for specialised formulas catering to specific health concerns like weight management, joint health, or dental care.

  • Feeding guidelines: Follow recommended feeding guidelines to prevent overfeeding or underfeeding and maintain a healthy weight for your dog.

  • Transition period: Gradually transition your dog to a new food brand to minimise digestive upset and allow time for adjustment to the new diet.

How we chose them for you

  • Vet recommended: Products endorsed by veterinarians were given preference for their expert insight into canine nutrition and health.

  • Brand reputation: We evaluated brands with a strong reputation for quality, safety, and transparency in sourcing and manufacturing.

  • User feedback: Customer reviews and feedback played a crucial role in assessing product performance and satisfaction.

  • Value for money: We considered the overall value proposition, balancing quality and affordability to ensure you get the best for your budget.

  • Diversity of options: We curated a diverse range of products to cater to different preferences, dietary requirements, and lifestyles, ensuring there's something suitable for every dog.

Below is a list of best dog food brands along with their comprehensive review and prices 

1. Royal Canin Medium Breed Adult Dry Dog Food

info_icon

Royal Canin Medium Breed Adult Dry Dog Food, 17 lb bag, is the best vet-recommended dog food brand for medium-sized dogs. It's formulated to provide great support for your dog’s heart, stomach, and skin with its precise blend of nutrients. This chicken-flavored kibble contains many vitamins and minerals that promote your dog’s health. With antioxidants, prebiotics, omega-3 fatty acids, and a balance of proteins and fibers, it nourishes your dog's overall well-being. Available on Amazon, it's a top choice for medium breed owners.

Specifications:

  • Price: $61.99 

  • Brand: Royal Canin

  • Food Type: Dry Kibble

  • Bag Size: 17 lbs

  • Flavor: Chicken

  • Age Range: Adult

  • Item Form: Kibble

  • Key Ingredients: Chicken, Oat Groats

Pros

Cons

Promotes vibrant skin and coat

May cause diarrhoea in some dogs  

Food is fresh and trustworthy

Supports heart and stomach health

Provides balanced nutrition

User feedback: “We’ve been feeding our 15 year old dog with this brand ever since I found out about 6 years ago from our local pet spa owner. It’s small enough for a 25 lb dog and he loves it. Keeps him healthy!”

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its 4.7-star Amazon ratings, confirming its effectiveness and quality among satisfied customers.

Shop Now!

2. Purina Pro Plan High Protein Dog Food With Probiotics

info_icon

Purina Pro Plan High Protein Dog Food is one of the most popular dog food brands, known for its premium quality. With a wide range of formulas available, including the Chicken & Rice flavour, it offers a huge variety to choose from. This formula is specially designed for adult dogs, providing high levels of protein to help maintain lean muscle. It also promotes healthy skin, a shiny coat, and a healthy digestive system, thanks to the inclusion of probiotics.

Specifications:

  • Price: $49.58 

  • Brand: Purina 

  • Flavor: Chicken & Rice

  • Age: Adult

  • Form: Kibble, Shredded

  • Protein Source: Real Meat

  • Additional Benefits: Digestive Support

  • Packaging: 18 lb. Bag

Pros

Cons

Supports healthy skin

May not suit some dogs 

High in Omega oils

Has different kibble sizes

Helps regulate bowels

Variety of flavors available

User feedback: “This dog food is by far the best overall dry food. The dogs love it and I can switch up the flavours for them without diarrhoea or vomiting results to clean up later. Gives a healthy coat, no allergies and they love the dried meat.”

Why it's worth buying: With 82% of over 17,000 Amazon reviewers awarding it 5 stars, this product's proven effectiveness and quality make it worth buying for your dog's nutrition and well-being.

Shop Now!

3. Kibbles 'N Bits Original Savory Beef & Chicken Flavors Dry Dog Food

info_icon

Kibbles 'N Bits Original Savory Beef & Chicken Flavors Dry Dog Food is a tasty and affordable option for adult dogs. Formulated to meet their nutritional needs, it contains high-quality ingredients including vegetables and essential vitamins & minerals. The crunchy kibble and meaty bits add texture, enticing even picky eaters and keeping their bellies happy. With its balanced nutrition, this dog food provides a delicious meal that adult dogs who tolerate carbs well will enjoy every day.

Specifications:

  • Price: $26,83 

  • Brand: Kibbles 'N Bits

  • Flavour: Chicken & Rice

  • Protein Source: Real Meat

  • Age Range: Adult

  • Item Form: Kibble, Shredded

  • Special Uses: Active, Coat, Joints

Pros

Cons

Supports healthy skin and coat

Not all dogs may like the taste

High protein for lean muscle

Some dogs may prefer different textures

Real meat promotes taste and nutrition

Wholesome ingredients

User feedback: “My husky/pit mix is very picky and I’ve tried probably 80% of dry dog foods on the market but this is the one he likes. The price just makes it that much better.”

Why it's worth buying: With 82% of over 17,000 Amazon reviewers awarding it 5 stars, this product's proven effectiveness and quality make it worth buying for your dog's nutrition and well-being.

Shop Now!

4. ORIJEN Original Dry Dog Food, Grain Free Dog Food

info_icon

ORIJEN Original Dry Dog Food is a great choice for picky eaters, made with quality ingredients like fresh or raw chicken, turkey, and fish. This grain-free food provides essential nutrients, supporting a healthy immune system and a super shiny coat. Dogs eating ORIJEN are very healthy, happy, and have more energy. Many owners report improved health and coat condition. With a high protein content, it helps maintain lean muscle and overall vitality. The kibble size and texture are also well-liked by dogs.

Specifications:

  • Price: $105 

  • Brand: ORIJEN

  • Flavor: Original

  • Age Range: Adult

  • Item Form: Dry, Pellet

  • Uses: Immune Support

  • Weight: 23.5 lb

Pro

Cons

High-quality protein content

Dogs breath may stink 

Supports immune health

Can cause digestive upset initially

Promotes shiny coat

Improves overall vitality

User feedback: “SO, most important point, I have been giving him this food since puppy and he's now 9 years old - that's right, I never moved him from this food, INSTEAD, I just started giving him less once he reached adult status. I mean, why change the food to an adult formula, when the adult formula all it is, is just a watered down version of this food? Also, he still loves it, eats it every day as excited as the first day he tried it. Has perfect, super shiny hair and a wet nose all the time, what else could one want?!”

Why it's worth buying: With 4.6-star ratings from over 13,000+ reviews on Amazon, it's a trusted choice among dog owners.

Shop Now!

5. Pedigree Complete Nutrition Adult Dry Dog Food

info_icon

Pedigree Complete Nutrition Adult Dry Dog Food, Grilled Steak & Vegetable Flavor, is one of the most popular and best brands on the market. This well-balanced diet supports digestive health, dental care, immune support, and skin and coat health. Formulated with essential vitamins, minerals, and omega-6 fatty acids, it helps nourish your dog's skin and coat while promoting a healthy immune system. Made in the USA, this dry dog food is a cost effective choice and features a delicious steak flavor that dogs love and contains no artificial flavours or added sugar.

Specifications:

  • Price: $27.99

  • Brand: Pedigree

  • Flavour: Grilled Steak & Vegetable

  • Age Range: Adult

  • Item Form: Dry

  • Weight: 30 lb. Bag

Pros

Cons

Promotes healthy digestion

Issues with digestion 

Cleans teeth with crunchy texture

Nourishes skin and coat 

Delicious grilled steak flavor

User feedback: “I’ve been purchasing this for my Chanel for several years and she absolutely loves it. She does well with this brand so I rate it 5 stars across the board….!”

Why it's worth buying: With 81% positive ratings and over 30,000 reviews on Amazon, it's evident that this product is highly valued and trusted by dog owners, making it worth buying for its proven effectiveness and popularity.

Shop Now!

6. CESAR Adult Wet Dog Food Classic Loaf in Sauce Beef Recipe

CESAR Adult Wet Dog Food Variety Pack offers a gourmet culinary experience for your beloved pet. With beef or chicken as the main ingredient, these recipes are rich in flavor and texture, sure to satisfy even the most sophisticated palates. Packed with essential vitamins and minerals, this wet dog food provides complete and balanced nutrition for adult dogs. Conveniently packaged in easy peel trays, mealtime becomes hassle-free. Give your dog a delicious treat while ensuring their nutritional needs are met with CESAR Canine Cuisine.

Specifications:

  • Price: $48.99 

  • Brand: CESAR

  • Flavour: Assorted

  • Weight: 3.5 oz.

  • Variety: Variety Pack

  • Form: Wet, Loaf

  • Packaging: Easy Peel Trays

  • Nutritional Profile: Balanced

Pros

Cons

Rich taste variety

Mixed reviews on smell 

Easy portion control

Packaging may be wasteful for some

Provides a well-balanced diet

Portion size is just right

User feedback: “Our 14-year-old Yorky has been eating little Caesars for breakfast and lunch since the day we got her. She’s never had any health problems. Her teeth are in great shape and every day she gets so excited when it’s time to eat. We love our baby girl And would give her the most expensive food if that’s what she wanted but she loves her little Caesars. I highly recommend it.!”

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its high-quality ingredients and convenient packaging, backed by glowing 4.7-star ratings on Amazon.

Shop Now!

7. Hill's Science Diet Adult 7+ dry dog food 

info_icon

Hill's Science Diet Adult 7+ Dry Dog Food is the #1 recommended brand by US veterinarians for senior dogs. Formulated with chicken, brown rice, and barley, this premium nutrition supports kidney care, skin and coat health, muscle care, and heart care. It's well-balanced for digestion and provides essential nutrients to ensure your older dog stays healthy and active. Customers report that their pets' coat looks good, and their fur is softer after using the product. The small kibble size is easy to chew and digest, providing a significant burst in energy for your beloved furry friends..

Specifications:

  • Price: $46.99 

  • Brand: Hill's Science

  • Flavour: Chicken, Brown Rice, Barley

  • Age Range: Senior Adult 7+

  • Item Form: Dry Food

  • Specific Uses: Kidney Care, Skin Health

  • Kibble Size: Small

Pros

Cons

Supports kidney health effectively

May not suit all dietary needs

Improves skin and coat condition

Smell can be strong for some 

Easy digestion for older pets

Provides well-balanced nutrition

User feedback: “Our 14-year-old Yorky has been eating little Caesars for breakfast and lunch since the day we got her. She’s never had any health problems. Her teeth are in great shape and every day she gets so excited when it’s time to eat. We love our baby girl And would give her the most expensive food if that’s what she wanted but she loves her little Caesars. I highly recommend it.!”

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its high-quality ingredients and convenient packaging, backed by glowing 4.7-star ratings on Amazon.

Shop Now!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the best brand of dog food?

  • The best brand of dog food varies based on factors like your dog's age, breed, and dietary needs. Popular options include Royal Canin for breed-specific nutrition, Pedigree for affordability, and Cesar for gourmet flavors.

How do I transition my dog to a new food brand?

  • Transition your dog to a new food brand gradually over 7-10 days by mixing increasing amounts of the new food with decreasing amounts of the old food to prevent gastrointestinal issues.

Can I mix different dog food brands?

  • Mixing different dog food brands can be done gradually to avoid digestive upset, but it's essential to ensure they provide similar nutritional profiles and meet your dog's dietary requirements.

Are premium dog food brands worth it?

  • Premium dog food brands often use higher-quality ingredients and undergo more rigorous testing, which can result in better overall nutrition for your pet. However, the value ultimately depends on your budget and your dog's specific needs.

What dog food brand is best for sensitive stomachs?

  • Look for dog food brands designed for sensitive stomachs, such as Purina Pro Plan Sensitive Skin & Stomach, Royal Canin Digestive Care, or Hill's Science Diet Sensitive Stomach & Skin, which contain gentle ingredients to support digestive health.

In Conclusion 

Choosing the right dog food brand is essential for your pet's health and well-being. With so many options available, it's crucial to consider factors like ingredients, nutritional value, and your dog's specific needs. Our list of recommendations offers a diverse range of brands that prioritise quality and balanced nutrition, ensuring that your furry friend receives the best possible care. By selecting from our recommended brands, you can have peace of mind knowing that you're providing your dog with high-quality food that supports their overall health and happiness.

