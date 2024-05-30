The 7 Best Dog Food Brands of 2024 - Expert Picks

Our Top Picks
Our furry friends make our lives so much better with their adorableness and endless entertainment. It's only fair we give them the loyal love they deserve in return by pampering them with the .
Ensuring your dog’s are met is vital for their health and well-being. However, with so many dog food brands available, it can be challenging to choose the right one for your pet.
One effective way to ensure you're meeting your dog's nutritional needs is to consult a veterinarian. They can guide you in selecting a diet rich in heart-healthy proteins, essential vitamins, and minerals. Key dog food ingredients to look for include real meat, whole grains, vegetables, and omega fatty acids. These ingredients support your dog's overall health, ensuring they receive the best care possible.
So to help you make an informed choice, we have rounded up some of the best dog food brands. These brands offer a variety of options tailored to different dog breeds, sizes, and ages.
Types of dog food
Dry dog food: Convenient and economical, providing essential nutrients and promoting dental health through chewing.
Wet dog food: Rich in moisture, palatable, and suitable for dogs with dental issues or picky eaters.
Raw dog food: Mimics a dog’s natural diet, offering raw meats, bones, and vegetables for optimal nutrition and digestion.
Grain-free dog food: Ideal for dogs with grain sensitivities, utilising alternative carbohydrate sources like sweet potatoes or peas.
Freeze-dried dog food: Preserves nutrients and flavour, offering a convenient alternative to raw feeding with minimal processing.
Factors to consider when choosing a dog food brand for your canine friend
Dog food type: Consider whether dry, wet, raw, or specialised diets best suit your dog’s preferences and health requirements.
Nutritional content: Ensure the dog food meets your pet's specific needs, considering factors like age, breed, size, and activity level.
Ingredient quality: Look for whole, recognizable ingredients with minimal fillers, artificial additives, or preservatives.
Allergies and sensitivities: Choose a formula that avoids common allergens if your dog has known sensitivities or allergies.
Veterinarian recommendations: Consult your vet for personalised advice on the best diet for your dog's health and well-being.
Form and texture: Select a food type and texture (dry, wet, raw, etc.) that your dog enjoys and finds easy to eat.
Special dietary needs: Opt for specialised formulas catering to specific health concerns like weight management, joint health, or dental care.
Feeding guidelines: Follow recommended feeding guidelines to prevent overfeeding or underfeeding and maintain a healthy weight for your dog.
Transition period: Gradually transition your dog to a new food brand to minimise digestive upset and allow time for adjustment to the new diet.
How we chose them for you
Vet recommended: Products endorsed by veterinarians were given preference for their expert insight into canine nutrition and health.
Brand reputation: We evaluated brands with a strong reputation for quality, safety, and transparency in sourcing and manufacturing.
User feedback: Customer reviews and feedback played a crucial role in assessing product performance and satisfaction.
Value for money: We considered the overall value proposition, balancing quality and affordability to ensure you get the best for your budget.
Diversity of options: We curated a diverse range of products to cater to different preferences, dietary requirements, and lifestyles, ensuring there's something suitable for every dog.
Below is a list of best dog food brands along with their comprehensive review and prices
Royal Canin Medium Breed Adult Dry Dog Food, 17 lb bag, is the best vet-recommended dog food brand for medium-sized dogs. It's formulated to provide great support for your dog’s heart, stomach, and skin with its precise blend of nutrients. This chicken-flavored kibble contains many vitamins and minerals that promote your dog’s health. With antioxidants, prebiotics, omega-3 fatty acids, and a balance of proteins and fibers, it nourishes your dog's overall well-being. Available on Amazon, it's a top choice for medium breed owners.
Specifications:
Price: $61.99
Brand: Royal Canin
Food Type: Dry Kibble
Bag Size: 17 lbs
Flavor: Chicken
Age Range: Adult
Item Form: Kibble
Key Ingredients: Chicken, Oat Groats
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Promotes vibrant skin and coat
|
May cause diarrhoea in some dogs
|
Food is fresh and trustworthy
|
Supports heart and stomach health
|
Provides balanced nutrition
User feedback: “We’ve been feeding our 15 year old dog with this brand ever since I found out about 6 years ago from our local pet spa owner. It’s small enough for a 25 lb dog and he loves it. Keeps him healthy!”
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its 4.7-star Amazon ratings, confirming its effectiveness and quality among satisfied customers.
Purina Pro Plan High Protein Dog Food is one of the most popular dog food brands, known for its premium quality. With a wide range of formulas available, including the Chicken & Rice flavour, it offers a huge variety to choose from. This formula is specially designed for adult dogs, providing high levels of protein to help maintain lean muscle. It also promotes healthy skin, a shiny coat, and a healthy digestive system, thanks to the inclusion of probiotics.
Specifications:
Price: $49.58
Brand: Purina
Flavor: Chicken & Rice
Age: Adult
Form: Kibble, Shredded
Protein Source: Real Meat
Additional Benefits: Digestive Support
Packaging: 18 lb. Bag
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Supports healthy skin
|
May not suit some dogs
|
High in Omega oils
|
Has different kibble sizes
|
Helps regulate bowels
|
Variety of flavors available
User feedback: “This dog food is by far the best overall dry food. The dogs love it and I can switch up the flavours for them without diarrhoea or vomiting results to clean up later. Gives a healthy coat, no allergies and they love the dried meat.”
Why it's worth buying: With 82% of over 17,000 Amazon reviewers awarding it 5 stars, this product's proven effectiveness and quality make it worth buying for your dog's nutrition and well-being.
Kibbles 'N Bits Original Savory Beef & Chicken Flavors Dry Dog Food is a tasty and affordable option for adult dogs. Formulated to meet their nutritional needs, it contains high-quality ingredients including vegetables and essential vitamins & minerals. The crunchy kibble and meaty bits add texture, enticing even picky eaters and keeping their bellies happy. With its balanced nutrition, this dog food provides a delicious meal that adult dogs who tolerate carbs well will enjoy every day.
Specifications:
Price: $26,83
Brand: Kibbles 'N Bits
Flavour: Chicken & Rice
Protein Source: Real Meat
Age Range: Adult
Item Form: Kibble, Shredded
Special Uses: Active, Coat, Joints
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Supports healthy skin and coat
|
Not all dogs may like the taste
|
High protein for lean muscle
|
Some dogs may prefer different textures
|
Real meat promotes taste and nutrition
|
Wholesome ingredients
User feedback: “My husky/pit mix is very picky and I’ve tried probably 80% of dry dog foods on the market but this is the one he likes. The price just makes it that much better.”
Why it's worth buying: With 82% of over 17,000 Amazon reviewers awarding it 5 stars, this product's proven effectiveness and quality make it worth buying for your dog's nutrition and well-being.
ORIJEN Original Dry Dog Food is a great choice for picky eaters, made with quality ingredients like fresh or raw chicken, turkey, and fish. This grain-free food provides essential nutrients, supporting a healthy immune system and a super shiny coat. Dogs eating ORIJEN are very healthy, happy, and have more energy. Many owners report improved health and coat condition. With a high protein content, it helps maintain lean muscle and overall vitality. The kibble size and texture are also well-liked by dogs.
Specifications:
Price: $105
Brand: ORIJEN
Flavor: Original
Age Range: Adult
Item Form: Dry, Pellet
Uses: Immune Support
Weight: 23.5 lb
|
Pro
|
Cons
|
High-quality protein content
|
Dogs breath may stink
|
Supports immune health
|
Can cause digestive upset initially
|
Promotes shiny coat
|
Improves overall vitality
User feedback: “SO, most important point, I have been giving him this food since puppy and he's now 9 years old - that's right, I never moved him from this food, INSTEAD, I just started giving him less once he reached adult status. I mean, why change the food to an adult formula, when the adult formula all it is, is just a watered down version of this food? Also, he still loves it, eats it every day as excited as the first day he tried it. Has perfect, super shiny hair and a wet nose all the time, what else could one want?!”
Why it's worth buying: With 4.6-star ratings from over 13,000+ reviews on Amazon, it's a trusted choice among dog owners.
Pedigree Complete Nutrition Adult Dry Dog Food, Grilled Steak & Vegetable Flavor, is one of the most popular and best brands on the market. This well-balanced diet supports digestive health, dental care, immune support, and skin and coat health. Formulated with essential vitamins, minerals, and omega-6 fatty acids, it helps nourish your dog's skin and coat while promoting a healthy immune system. Made in the USA, this dry dog food is a cost effective choice and features a delicious steak flavor that dogs love and contains no artificial flavours or added sugar.
Specifications:
Price: $27.99
Brand: Pedigree
Flavour: Grilled Steak & Vegetable
Age Range: Adult
Item Form: Dry
Weight: 30 lb. Bag
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Promotes healthy digestion
|
Issues with digestion
|
Cleans teeth with crunchy texture
|
Nourishes skin and coat
|
Delicious grilled steak flavor
User feedback: “I’ve been purchasing this for my Chanel for several years and she absolutely loves it. She does well with this brand so I rate it 5 stars across the board….!”
Why it's worth buying: With 81% positive ratings and over 30,000 reviews on Amazon, it's evident that this product is highly valued and trusted by dog owners, making it worth buying for its proven effectiveness and popularity.
CESAR Adult Wet Dog Food Variety Pack offers a gourmet culinary experience for your beloved pet. With beef or chicken as the main ingredient, these recipes are rich in flavor and texture, sure to satisfy even the most sophisticated palates. Packed with essential vitamins and minerals, this wet dog food provides complete and balanced nutrition for adult dogs. Conveniently packaged in easy peel trays, mealtime becomes hassle-free. Give your dog a delicious treat while ensuring their nutritional needs are met with CESAR Canine Cuisine.
Specifications:
Price: $48.99
Brand: CESAR
Flavour: Assorted
Weight: 3.5 oz.
Variety: Variety Pack
Form: Wet, Loaf
Packaging: Easy Peel Trays
Nutritional Profile: Balanced
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Rich taste variety
|
Mixed reviews on smell
|
Easy portion control
|
Packaging may be wasteful for some
|
Provides a well-balanced diet
|
Portion size is just right
User feedback: “Our 14-year-old Yorky has been eating little Caesars for breakfast and lunch since the day we got her. She’s never had any health problems. Her teeth are in great shape and every day she gets so excited when it’s time to eat. We love our baby girl And would give her the most expensive food if that’s what she wanted but she loves her little Caesars. I highly recommend it.!”
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its high-quality ingredients and convenient packaging, backed by glowing 4.7-star ratings on Amazon.
Hill's Science Diet Adult 7+ Dry Dog Food is the #1 recommended brand by US veterinarians for senior dogs. Formulated with chicken, brown rice, and barley, this premium nutrition supports kidney care, skin and coat health, muscle care, and heart care. It's well-balanced for digestion and provides essential nutrients to ensure your older dog stays healthy and active. Customers report that their pets' coat looks good, and their fur is softer after using the product. The small kibble size is easy to chew and digest, providing a significant burst in energy for your beloved furry friends..
Specifications:
Price: $46.99
Brand: Hill's Science
Flavour: Chicken, Brown Rice, Barley
Age Range: Senior Adult 7+
Item Form: Dry Food
Specific Uses: Kidney Care, Skin Health
Kibble Size: Small
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Supports kidney health effectively
|
May not suit all dietary needs
|
Improves skin and coat condition
|
Smell can be strong for some
|
Easy digestion for older pets
|
Provides well-balanced nutrition
User feedback: "Our 14-year-old Yorky has been eating little Caesars for breakfast and lunch since the day we got her. She's never had any health problems. Her teeth are in great shape and every day she gets so excited when it's time to eat. We love our baby girl And would give her the most expensive food if that's what she wanted but she loves her little Caesars. I highly recommend it.!"
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its high-quality ingredients and convenient packaging, backed by glowing 4.7-star ratings on Amazon.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What is the best brand of dog food?
The best brand of dog food varies based on factors like your dog's age, breed, and dietary needs. Popular options include Royal Canin for breed-specific nutrition, Pedigree for affordability, and Cesar for gourmet flavors.
How do I transition my dog to a new food brand?
Transition your dog to a new food brand gradually over 7-10 days by mixing increasing amounts of the new food with decreasing amounts of the old food to prevent gastrointestinal issues.
Can I mix different dog food brands?
Mixing different dog food brands can be done gradually to avoid digestive upset, but it's essential to ensure they provide similar nutritional profiles and meet your dog's dietary requirements.
Are premium dog food brands worth it?
Premium dog food brands often use higher-quality ingredients and undergo more rigorous testing, which can result in better overall nutrition for your pet. However, the value ultimately depends on your budget and your dog's specific needs.
What dog food brand is best for sensitive stomachs?
Look for dog food brands designed for sensitive stomachs, such as Purina Pro Plan Sensitive Skin & Stomach, Royal Canin Digestive Care, or Hill's Science Diet Sensitive Stomach & Skin, which contain gentle ingredients to support digestive health.
In Conclusion
Choosing the right dog food brand is essential for your pet's health and well-being. With so many options available, it's crucial to consider factors like ingredients, nutritional value, and your dog's specific needs. Our list of recommendations offers a diverse range of brands that prioritise quality and balanced nutrition, ensuring that your furry friend receives the best possible care. By selecting from our recommended brands, you can have peace of mind knowing that you're providing your dog with high-quality food that supports their overall health and happiness.
