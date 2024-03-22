10 Best Ceiling Fan Brands in India (2024)

Our Top Picks
Best Overall: The with Remote stands out as the best ceiling fan brand for its energy efficiency, low power consumption at just 28 watts, and superior air delivery with a speed of 320 RPM.
Best with High Airflow: The boasts impressive airflow with 240 CMM, making it ideal for rooms where high air circulation is desired.
Best for Large Rooms: is perfect for larger rooms, thanks to its high-speed airflow of 370 RPM and wide coverage area.
Best Budget: The offers an excellent balance of performance and affordability, with its silent BLDC motor, BEE 5-star rating, and energy-saving design at just 52 watts.
While many may assume that the advent of air conditioning has diminished the relevance of ceiling fans, this couldn't be further from the truth. In fact, ceiling fans remain indispensable for millions of households across India, particularly for middle and lower-class families. The high cost of installing and running an AC makes it unaffordable for a significant portion of the population. In contrast, the offer a cost-effective and energy-efficient way to combat the sweltering heat of Indian summers.
Ceiling fans have evolved beyond mere functionality to become stylish and technologically advanced appliances like that enhance both the aesthetics and comfort of a space. With features like , remote controls, and sleek designs, top ceiling fan brands continually adapt to meet diverse consumer needs.
Certain best ceiling fan brands, like Orient Electric and Crompton, have emerged as pioneers, setting high standards for quality, reliability, and innovation. From established players to newer entrants introducing smart fans, the market offers a range of options to suit every budget and requirement.
In this article, we delve into the top-performing ceiling fans and explore the best brands in India, empowering you to make an informed decision backed by reliable information.
Crucial things you should consider before purchasing a ceiling fan
Room Size: Consider the size of the room where the ceiling fan will be installed. Larger rooms may require fans with longer blades and higher airflow capacity to effectively circulate air.
Ceiling Height: The height of your ceiling will determine the type of fan you can install. For standard ceilings, a traditional ceiling fan is suitable, but for low ceilings, consider a hugger or flush-mount fan to ensure proper clearance.
Blade Material and Design: Pay attention to the material and design of the fan blades as they impact performance and aesthetics. Blades made of materials like wood, metal, or plastic can affect airflow and noise levels.
Motor Quality: The motor is the heart of a ceiling fan, so opt for a model with a high-quality motor that operates quietly and efficiently. Look for fans with energy-efficient motors to save on electricity costs.
Airflow and CFM: Check the fan's airflow capacity, measured in cubic feet per minute (CFM), to ensure it can effectively cool the room size. Higher CFM ratings indicate better airflow performance.
Energy Efficiency: Choose an energy-efficient ceiling fan certified by organizations like ENERGY STAR to save on energy costs and reduce environmental impact. Look for models with DC motors and LED light kits for maximum efficiency.
Fan Controls: Consider the type of fan controls you prefer, whether it's a traditional pull chain, wall-mounted switch, remote control, or smart home integration for added convenience.
Noise Level: A quiet ceiling fan is essential for comfortable living spaces. Read reviews and consider models with noise-reducing features like rubberized mounts and balanced blades.
Aesthetics and Style: Select a ceiling fan that complements your décor and personal style. Choose from a variety of finishes, blade designs, and light fixture options to enhance the overall look of the room.
On what basis we selected them for you
Technical Specifications: We evaluated technical specifications like motor quality, blade material, airflow capacity, and energy efficiency to ensure comprehensive coverage.
Comparative Analysis: We conducted a comparative analysis of various ceiling fan models, considering their pros and cons for you to understand which one will work the best for you.
Consumer Feedback: We analysed feedback and reviews from consumers who have experience with purchasing and using ceiling fans to understand their priorities and pain points.
User Experience: We considered factors that contribute to a positive user experience, such as noise level, ease of installation, and available fan controls, to ensure that our selection criteria reflect real-world usage scenarios.
Reliability and Support: We included factors related to warranty coverage, customer support responsiveness, and brand reputation to ensure that consumers can rely on their chosen ceiling fan for long-term satisfaction and peace of mind.
Below is a list of best ceiling fans in India along with their price
The Atomberg Renesa 1200mm BLDC Motor Ceiling Fan in Midnight Black is a game-changer for those seeking superior cooling efficiency without the hefty electricity bills. Powered by energy-efficient BLDC technology, this sleek and modern fan delivers an impressive air delivery of 235 CMM at a remarkable speed of 360 RPM while consuming just 28W of power. Its Smart IR Remote offers convenient control, allowing you to adjust speed and activate special features like boost mode and timer effortlessly. With a unique powder-coated matte finish and LED lights, this fan not only cools but also enhances your room's aesthetics. Plus, its consistent speed even during voltage fluctuations ensures uninterrupted comfort, making it an ideal choice for any room.
Specifications:
Price: 3,799 (
MRP 5,19027% Off)
Brand: Atomberg
Power: 35 Watts
Motor: BLDC
Energy Efficiency: 5 Star
Remote Control: Yes
Mounting Type: Downrod
Speeds: 6
Material: Aluminium
Pros
Cons
Energy-efficient operation
May make noise
Convenient smart remote control
Unresponsive remote at times
Stylish and modern design
Wide voltage range provides consistent performance
Easy and hassle-free installation
Decent airflow capacity
User’s Review: Even at low voltage it is fast. Save electricity. Design is good, it has led light that also acts as a lamp at night in my bedroom. 5 speed + boost mode. Really good product.
Why it's worth buying: With a 4.2-star rating on Amazon from over 40,000 reviews, it proves its worth with efficient performance and satisfied customers, making it a reliable and highly recommended choice for energy-saving cooling solutions.
The Usha Bloom Daffodil Goodbye Dust Ceiling Fan in Sparkle White redefines elegance and functionality for modern interiors. Crafted with dual-colour designs and an electroplated finish, this fan not only enhances your décor but also resists dust, moisture, oil, scratches, and stains, thanks to its innovative Novel Silane Paint Technology from PPG Asian Paints. Its unique blade design ensures high air delivery and wide cooling coverage, while the 100% copper motor guarantees rust resistance and durability. With a high-speed operation of 380 RPM and a sweeping size of 1250mm, this fan delivers exceptional performance with 240 CMM high air delivery.
Specifications:
Price: 3,499 (
MRP 4,99530% Off)
Brand: Usha
Finish: Electroplated
Technology: Novel Silane Paint
Design: Dual-color
Motor: 100% copper
Air Delivery: 240 CMM
Speed: 380 RPM
Sweep Size: 1250mm
Material: Aluminium
Pros
Cons
High air delivery
Fan motor makes noise
Resistant to oil and moisture
Dust resistance is not that effective
Scratch and stain resistant
Easy to maintain and clean
Reliable performance
Durable due to 100% copper motor
User’s Review: The fan colour is not beige as shown on the product image. It has brown leaves. I bought it knowing this because I have seen the exact colour in the reviews. Using this for more than one year. Anti-dust characteristics-Its are amazing. This doesn't mean that there will not be any dust. You should clean it at least once every 3 months. Dust doesn't accumulate on this like on other fans. But if you don't clean for a long time, dust starts to intrude. So go for it.
Why it's worth buying: With a 4.1-star rating and recognition as an Amazon Choice product, it offers reliable performance and exceptional value for your money.
The Havells 1200mm Ambrose BLDC Motor Ceiling Fan in Gold Mist Wood combines style and efficiency to deliver exceptional performance for any room. With its energy-efficient BLDC motor and ECO ACTIVE technology, this 5-star rated fan ensures up to 60% energy savings without compromising on air delivery. Its wider blade design and double ball bearing mechanism guarantee superior air circulation and durability. Plus, with in-built voltage stabilization and remote control operation, including timer settings and memory backup, you can enjoy hassle-free ventilation and air circulation tailored to your preferences. Save on electricity bills while experiencing powerful airflow with this Havells ceiling fan.
Specifications:
Price: 3,398 (
MRP 5,88042% Off)
Brand: Havells
Model: Ambrose BLDC
Power Source: Corded Electric
Style: Modern
Dimensions: 55.5D x 35.5W x 20.4H cm
Special Feature: Remote Control
Wattage: 32 Watts
Mounting Type: Ceiling Mount
Controller Type: Remote Control
Material: Aluminium
Number of Speeds: 5
Warranty: 2 Years
Pros
Cons
Efficient BLDC motor
Remote is tricky to understand
Energy-saving technology
Noise issues
Good performance at low voltages
Superior air delivery
Stylish and classy design
No heating issues
User’s Review: Overall Fan is good, first I was afraid of ordering this fan because it's not that popular and without checking it was risky. But my decision was right and I ordered it. Fan is too good speed is awesome Also its lightweight, its a win-win.
Why it's worth buying: Its high customer satisfaction, with 67% giving it a 5-star rating on Amazon, speaks due to its high quality and performance.
Orient Electric’s 1200 mm I Tome Remote BLDC ceiling fan in White is the epitome of energy efficiency and performance. With its BEE 5-star rating, it consumes only 26W at the highest speed, offering savings of up to ₹7000 annually on electricity bills. Powered by a BLDC motor, this fan ensures lasting performance and maximum efficiency while delivering high-speed airflow of 220 CMM. Conveniently controlled by a smart remote, it also boasts consistent performance even with fluctuating voltages, making it a reliable choice for any room. With a 3-year warranty and PAN-India service network, Orient Electric offers peace of mind and superior customer support.
Specifications:
Price: 3,541 (
MRP 4,40020% Off)
Brand: Orient Electric
Type: BLDC Ceiling Fan
Color: White
Power Consumption: 26 Watts
Speed Settings: 5
Motor Speed: 370 RPM
Air Delivery: 220 CMM
Mounting Type: Downrod
Controller Type: Remote Control
Material: Aluminium
Warranty: 3 Years
Pros
Cons
Energy-efficient with 5-star rating
Noise issues
High-speed airflow
Air throw good be better
Remote-controlled convenience
Runs smoothly on inverter
High performance
Wide voltage range compatibility
User’s Review: I have been using this for the last 2 years since Feb 2022 and you dont believe till now I did not even change the remote battery. It is still working. So, after 720 days of usage I have never seen a single complaint and it is still working awesome as a day 1 performance. I recommend you can go for it undoubtedly if you are looking for a remote fan.
Why it's worth buying: With over 5800 ratings on Amazon, this fan proves its worth with energy-saving technology and high-speed airflow, making it a reliable and popular choice for households.
The Crompton Energion Hyperjet 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan in Brown is a powerhouse of efficiency and performance for your home. With Active BLDC Technology and BEE 5 Star Energy rating, it consumes only 35 Watts on Hyper Mode, resulting in 50% electricity savings. Boasting a superior air delivery of 220 CMM and a motor speed of 340 RPM, this fan ensures optimal airflow for a comfortable living environment. Its point-anywhere RF remote offers convenient control, while the slim and contemporary design complements various interior styles. With powder-coated aluminium anti-rust blades and a 2-year warranty, the Energion Hyperjet promises durability and hassle-free maintenance.
Specifications:
Price: 2,919 (
MRP 4.84940% Off)
Brand: Crompton
Model: Energion Hyperjet
Type: Ceiling Fan
Colour: Brown
Size: 1200mm
Power: 35 Watts
Speeds: 5
Control: Remote, Button
Material: Aluminium
Warranty: 2 Years
Pros
Cons
High energy efficiency
Remote works on radio frequency
Powerful airflow delivery
Noise level may be high
Convenient remote control operation
Stylish and modern design
Durable anti-rust aluminium blades
Hassle-free 2-year warranty
User’s Review: There are lot of fam from different manufacturer which are cheaper as compared to this fan but at this price the Crompton is giving us 5 year of warranty which will be helpful if anything goes wrong since BLDC fan is new technology, also the quality, fit & finish of the fan is very good.It's looks more like our traditional fan with energy saving and remote control which I really like a lot.
Why it's worth buying: High energy efficiency and powerful airflow make it a worthwhile investment. Its popularity is evident with 1K recent purchases on Amazon.
Pros
Cons
Easy to cooperate with remote
Screws are not of good quality
Sleek and stylish design and colour
Operates silently
Quick airflow capacity
Moderate performance
Low power consumption
User’s Review: First time using BLDC fan. It's very efficient and power saving. Its ivory colour makes it more attractive & eye-catching. Design, look and material is very nice. No fan sound at top speed. It's easy to install. I like the remote control feature, which makes it more interesting. As one can control the fan speed without moving to switch or regulator.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its reliable performance with a 4-star Amazon rating and Bajaj's trusted brand identity, ensuring quality and satisfaction.
The Polycab Aereo Plus 1200 mm Ceiling Fan in Cool Grey Silver offers high-speed performance and durability for your living space. With a powerful motor delivering 400 RPM and air delivery of 230 CMM, this fan ensures maximum air circulation and comfort. Its rust-proof aluminium blades and 99.99% pure copper winding guarantee long-lasting reliability. Despite its 1-star BEE rating and 52 watts power consumption, this fan boasts a 1200 mm sweep size and high-velocity operation, making it perfect for cooling large rooms. Plus, with double ball bearings, it offers reduced friction and consistent performance in any orientation.\
Specifications:
Price: 2,499 (
MRP 5,49955% Off)
Brand:Polycab
Power: 52 Watts
Blades: Aluminum, Rust-proof
Speed: 400 RPM
Air Delivery: 230 CMM
Motor: 99.99% Copper
Warranty: 3 Years
Color: Cool Grey Silver
Mounting: Downrod
Control: Button
Pros
Cons
Rust-proof aluminium blades
High power consumption
High-speed operation
Makes noise
Double ball bearing support
Powerful air circulation
Good performance
User’s Review: Budget Friendly Fan with stylish Design with premium looks.. Working great. My family and Friends loved it and I highly recommended that you buy it.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its powerful airflow and durable construction, providing effective cooling and lasting performance for years to come.
The Candes Brio Turbo 600 mm Ceiling Fan in Coffee Brown is a compact yet powerful addition to your space. With its BEE Star rating and low power consumption, this fan is designed to save on your electricity bill without compromising on performance. The wider tip blades ensure maximum comfort and better air spread, providing quick and instant air feel. The fan's sleek and modern design enhances the aesthetics of your room, while its rust-proof coating ensures durability. With consistent speed even at low voltage, this fan delivers reliable performance, making it ideal for small rooms, kitchens, and balconies.
Specifications:
Price: 2,069 (
MRP 4,59855% Off)
Brand: Candes
Size: 600 mm
Color: Coffee Brown
Style: Ceiling Fan
Power Source: Corded Electric
Room Type: Various
Special Features: Noise-Free, Adjustable Speed
Material: 100% CNC Winding
Number of Speeds: 5
Wattage: 50 Watts
Warranty: 1+1 Year
Pros
Cons
Low power consumption
May be noisy at high speeds
Rust-proof coating for longevity
Small size may not suit all rooms
Consistent speed even at low voltage
Sleek modern design enhances decor
Easy to clean and maintain
Strong and powerful motor ensures durability
User’s Review: This fan is working fine till now, I have been using this fan for a very long time that I can't imagine. Camdes fans are made up from copper winding motors and all service centres are within 10 kilometres in my area. Peacefully using this fan for a long time.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its 4-star rating from 3000+ overall ratings, promising energy efficiency and reliable performance.
The RR Luminous Dhoom 1200MM Ceiling Fan is a reliable and energy-efficient choice for your home or office. With a strong metallic body and high-grade aluminum blades, this fan is built to last. It consumes just 52 Watts of power, helping you save up to 870 Rs. on your electricity bill every year. The fan features a beautiful design with a golden trim, adding a touch of elegance to your room's decor. With a copper motor that rotates up to 380 RPM, this fan provides superior airflow to keep you cool and comfortable. Its 1200mm blade ensures air reaches every corner of the room.
Specifications:
Price: 1,579 (
MRP 2,94046% Off)
Brand: RR
Power: 52 Watts
Size: 1200mm
RPM: 380
Material: Metal, Plastic
Color: Ivory
Room Type: Various
Warranty: 2 Years
Pros
Cons
Strong metallic body
Plastic material
Elegant design with golden trim
Noisy
Superior airflow
Efficient power consumption
Copper motor for high speed rotation
User’s Review: Bought it for 1499/- during some sale in Aug 2020. One thing I can say that this item is a beast. We do have 4-5 other fans in home but the speed/air this fan deliver is no match to others. Some people commented that this fan is quiet but my item produces good sound and I prefer loud fans over quiet fans as it will nullify the tv and other talking sounds and help to get good sleep,
Why it's worth buying: With over 6000+ ratings on Amazon, it's clear this fan is a popular choice, offering reliable performance and high customer satisfaction, making it a worthwhile purchase.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
How do I clean my ceiling fan?
Use a soft, damp cloth or microfiber duster to gently wipe down the blades and motor housing. For tougher dirt or grime, you can use a mild detergent solution, but be sure to dry thoroughly afterward.
What size ceiling fan do I need for my room?
Measure the dimensions of your room, then choose a fan with an appropriate blade span. Generally, rooms up to 75 square feet require a fan with a blade span of 36 inches or less, while larger rooms may need fans with spans of 52 inches or more.
How do I balance a wobbly ceiling fan?
First, ensure the fan is securely mounted to the ceiling. Then, use a balancing kit (often included with the fan or available separately) to adjust the weight distribution of the blades until the wobble diminishes.
Can ceiling fans be used in conjunction with air conditioning?
Yes, ceiling fans can complement air conditioning by distributing cooled air more evenly throughout a room, reducing the need for the AC to run continuously at lower temperatures. This can help save on energy costs while maintaining comfort.
How do I reverse the direction of my ceiling fan?
Most ceiling fans have a switch located on the motor housing that allows you to reverse the direction of the blades. In warmer months, set the fan to rotate counterclockwise for a cooling breeze, and in cooler months, switch to clockwise rotation to gently circulate warm air trapped near the ceiling.
In Conclusion
Ceiling fans aren't just functional; they're essential elements of home comfort and energy efficiency. From sleek designs to advanced technology, the right ceiling fan can transform any space. Our list features a range of ceiling fans, each with its own unique features and benefits. Whether you're looking for a high-speed fan for a small room or an energy-efficient option for a larger space, our selection has you covered.
By selecting from our list, you can rest assured that you're getting a quality product that meets your specific needs. So why settle for anything less? Upgrade your home's comfort and style with one of our top picks today!
Disclaimer: The above content is non-editorial and produced by a third party partner. Outlook India does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of the content*.
*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change