Best BLDC Fans in India for 2024 - Buyer's Guide

In a country like India, where sweltering summers are the norm, ceiling fans stand as an indispensable fixture. However, with increasing concerns about energy efficiency and sustainability, traditional ceiling fans are being gradually replaced by their more advanced counterpart: BLDC (Brushless Direct Current) ceiling fans. These innovative appliances are designed to offer not only superior performance but also significant energy savings, making them an attractive option for eco-conscious consumers.
Moreover, with the growing emphasis on smart home integration, many BLDC ceiling fans now come equipped with IoT capabilities, allowing users to control them remotely via smartphone apps or voice commands. Choosing the best BLDC ceiling fan amidst this plethora of options can be a daunting task for consumers.
In this comprehensive buyer's guide, we delve into the top BLDC ceiling fans available in India for 2024, providing insights, comparisons, and recommendations to help you make an informed decision and elevate your home cooling experience.
Key factors to consider before buying a BLDC fan
Energy Efficiency: BLDC fans are renowned for their energy-saving capabilities compared to traditional fans. Look for energy efficiency ratings and certifications such as BEE (Bureau of Energy Efficiency) stars to gauge the fan's power consumption and potential savings on your electricity bills.
Airflow Performance: Assess the airflow capacity of the fan, measured in terms of cubic feet per minute (CFM) or metres cubed per hour (m³/h). Opt for a fan with adequate airflow to effectively cool the room size where it will be installed.
Speed Settings and Controls: Consider the number of speed settings offered by the fan and the ease of adjusting them. Some BLDC fans come with remote controls, wall-mounted controls, or smartphone apps for convenient operation.
Noise Levels: Pay attention to the noise produced by the fan during operation. BLDC fans are generally quieter than traditional fans, but it's essential to choose one with minimal noise to ensure a peaceful environment, especially in bedrooms or study areas.
Size and Design: Select a fan size and design that complements the aesthetics of your room. BLDC ceiling fans come in various blade sizes, finishes, and styles to suit different interior décors.
Build Quality and Durability: Assess the construction quality and materials used in the fan's design. Opt for fans crafted from durable materials such as aluminium or ABS plastic, ensuring longevity and resistance to wear and tear. Additionally, consider factors like warranty coverage and after-sales service for added peace of mind.
Additional Features: Explore any additional features or innovations offered by the fan, such as remote control operation, smart home integration, reversible rotation, and aerodynamic blade designs. These features can enhance convenience, functionality, and overall user experience.
How we chose them for you
User-Friendliness: We considered the presence of user-friendly features such as remote control operation, smart home integration, timer functions, and reversible rotation options. Fans with innovative features that enhance convenience and usability were given priority.
Performance Assessment: We evaluated the performance of each fan through its airflow efficiency, speed control capabilities, noise levels, and overall cooling performance. We prioritised fans that offer superior airflow delivery and customizable speed settings for optimal comfort.
Value for Money: We conducted thorough research to identify BLDC ceiling fans that strike the perfect balance between price and features. Our selection encompasses options that deliver excellent energy efficiency, airflow performance, and durability without compromising affordability.
Brand Credibility: We prioritised brands with a proven track record of manufacturing high-quality ceiling fans renowned for their reliability and customer satisfaction. By partnering with reputable brands, we ensure that you receive products backed by robust warranties and reliable after-sales support.
The Atomberg Renesa 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan in Midnight Black is a sleek and energy-efficient addition to any room. With its innovative BLDC motor technology, this fan delivers superior airflow while consuming only 28W of power, resulting in significant energy savings of up to 65%. The included Smart IR Remote adds convenience, allowing you to adjust speed and activate features like boost mode and timer with ease. Designed for reliability, it maintains consistent speed even during voltage fluctuations, ensuring uninterrupted comfort. Plus, with its modern design and LED lights, the Renesa fan effortlessly enhances the ambiance of your space.
Specifications:
Price: 3,699 (
MRP 5,19029% Off)
Brand: Atomberg
Model: Renesa 1200mm BLDC
Colour: Midnight Black
Power Consumption: 28 Watts
Air Delivery: 235 CMM
Speed Options: 6
Warranty: 2+1 Years
|Pros
|Cons
|LED lights enhance ambiance
|May create rattling noise
|The airflow provides is good
|Has low RPM
|Lightweight and decent built quality
|Low power consumption
|Remote works flawlessly
|Speed modes are good enough
User’s Review: This fan is truly energy efficient. The remote is also good. Overall quality of the fan is good and it provides good airflow.
Why it's worth buying: With a 4.2-star rating on Amazon from over 39,000 satisfied customers, this Atomberg BLDC fan delivers efficient performance and reliable comfort, making it a worthy investment for any home.
The Havells Ambrose Decorative BLDC 1200mm Ceiling Fan in Gold Mist Wood offers exceptional energy efficiency and performance. Equipped with a 5-star energy rating and an eco-active BLDC motor, it ensures minimal power consumption without compromising on air circulation. Its aerodynamically designed blades and heavy-duty motor guarantee superior airflow delivery, while the wider blade tips ensure corner-to-corner ventilation. With RF remote control operation and timer settings, it provides convenient control and customization options. Plus, with built-in voltage stabilisation and memory backup, it maintains consistent performance and retains your preferred settings even during power outages. Experience efficient air circulation and lasting reliability with this stylish and functional ceiling fan.
Specifications
Price: 3,298 (
MRP 5.88044% Off)
Brand: Havells
Model: Ambrose BLDC Fan
Colour: Gold Mist Wood
Design: Decorative, Ceiling Mount
Power Source: Corded Electric
Dimensions: 55.5D x 35.5W x 20.4H cm
Material: Aluminium
Speeds: 5 options
|Pros
|Cons
|Efficient energy consumption
|Performance of remote is not up to the mark
|Superior air circulation
|Easy to use
|Durable double ball bearing
|Stylish design with gold accents
|Consistent performance
|Produces low noise
User’s Review: It is an excellent investment for anyone looking to enhance their home's aesthetics and enjoy superior cooling performance. With its stylish design, silent operation, and energy-efficient features, this fan is a true winner in every aspect. I wholeheartedly recommend it.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its energy efficiency and superior performance. Recognized as an Amazon Choice product with 4.2 stars, ensuring customer satisfaction and quality assurance.
Orient Electric’s 1200 mm I Tome Remote BLDC Ceiling Fan in Space Grey combines style and efficiency to deliver superior airflow while significantly reducing energy consumption. With a BEE 5-star rating and consuming only 26W at the highest speed, it offers substantial savings on electricity bills, potentially up to ₹7000 annually. The brushless DC motor ensures lasting performance by minimising wear and tear, while its high-speed airflow capability ensures effective cooling in every corner of your room. Equipped with a smart remote for convenient operation and featuring a wide voltage range, this fan guarantees consistent performance even during voltage fluctuations. Additionally, backed by a 3-year warranty, it offers peace of mind and proves to be a smart long-term investment.
Specifications:
Price: 3,499 (
MRP 5,23533% Off)
Brand: Orient Electric
Type: BLDC Ceiling Fan
Colour: Space Grey
Power Consumption: 26 Watts
Speed Settings: 5
Warranty: 3 Years
Remote Control: Yes
|Pros
|Cons
|High-speed airflow
|Speed of fan could be better
|Wide voltage range
|Makes slight noise
|Long-lasting performance
|Consumes less electricity
|Seamless remote control
|Stylish and modern look
User’s Review: I have been using this for the last 2 years since Feb 2022 and you dont believe till now I did not even change the remote battery. It is still working. So, after 720 days of usage I have never seen a single complaint and it is still working awesome as a day 1 performance. I recommend you can go for it undoubtedly if you are looking for a remote fan.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for efficient energy savings ensuring long-lasting performance and convenient operation with a stylish design.
Crompton Energion Hyperjet 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan in Opal White offers high efficiency and powerful airflow for your home. With ActivBLDC Technology and a BEE 5-star energy rating, it consumes only 35 watts on Hyper Mode, leading to significant electricity savings. Enjoy superior air delivery with a motor speed of 340 RPM and 220 CMM High Air Delivery. The point anywhere RF remote ensures convenient control, featuring hyper mode, timer, and sleep mode options. Its contemporary design with slim and powerful motor complements various home interiors, while the powder-coated aluminium anti-rust blades ensure durability. Backed by a hassle-free 2-year warranty, it's a reliable choice for your home cooling needs.
Specifications:
Price: 2,749 (
MRP 5,49950% Off)
Brand: Crompton
Colour: Opal White
Design: Ceiling Fan
Power Source: Corded Electric
Style: Energion Hyperjet
Dimensions: 57.6D x 24.6W x 21.4H cm
Room Type: Living, Bedroom, Dining
Wattage: 35 Watts
Material: Aluminium
|Pros
|Cons
|High energy efficiency
|Remote doesn't work efficiently
|Powerful airflow delivery
|Noise level is high
|Modern and slim design
|Sturdy anti-rust aluminium blades
|Robust and strong quality
|Decent performance and airflow
User’s Review: This ceiling fan is a standout in energy efficiency and performance. With its 5-star rating and high-speed BLDC technology, it combines power and energy savings seamlessly. The 48-inch size ensures effective air circulation, making it an ideal choice for any room. A perfect blend of efficiency and style for those seeking a top-notch ceiling fan solution.
Why it's worth buying: With over 8000 ratings on Amazon, Crompton Energion Hyperjet offers high efficiency and reliable performance, making it a worthwhile investment for your home cooling needs.
The ACTIVA Premium Series Lotus 1200 MM Ceiling Fan in Rose Wood finish boasts a super energy-efficient BLDC motor, consuming only 28W and running 3 times longer on an inverter battery. With 6-speed control and booster mode, operated via a smart remote, it offers customizable airflow options. The sleek wooden finish design adds a touch of elegance to any room, blending seamlessly with modern décor. Featuring double ball bearings for improved stability and durability, this fan delivers high-speed airflow at 380 RPM, ensuring efficient air circulation. Plus, with its BEE 5-star rating, it combines power and energy savings for a comfortable and cost-effective cooling solution.
Specifications:
Price: 3,799 (
MRP 7,99052% Off)
Brand: ACTIVA
Model: Premium Series Lotus 1200 MM
Colour: Rose Wood
Design: Ceiling Fan
Power Source: Corded Electric
Speed Settings: 6
Motor Speed: 380 RPM
Sweep Size: 1200 MM
Wattage: 28 Watts
Controller Type: Remote Control
Warranty: 5 Years
|Pros
|Cons
|High energy efficiency
|Remote doesn't work efficiently
|Powerful airflow delivery
|Noise level is high
|Modern and slim design
|Sturdy anti-rust aluminium blades
|Robust and strong quality
|Decent performance and airflow
User’s Review: This ceiling fan has been performing very well since I installed it. The installation is also very simple and a person having basic knowledge about electric appliances can easily do it. Compared to similar products in the market, it's very economical.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its energy-saving BLDC motor and customizable airflow options. Highly rated for performance and design on Amazon.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
How does a BLDC fan save energy?
BLDC fans utilise advanced motor technology to optimise energy usage, consuming significantly less power while delivering powerful airflow, resulting in lower electricity bills.
Are BLDC fans compatible with smart home systems?
Yes, many BLDC fans come equipped with smart features like remote control operation and compatibility with smart home platforms, allowing convenient control and customization.
Do BLDC fans require special installation?
No, BLDC fans can be installed like any other ceiling fan, typically using a downrod or flush mount. They often come with detailed installation instructions for easy setup.
Are BLDC fans noisy?
BLDC fans are known for their quiet operation, thanks to the absence of brushes and the use of advanced motor technology, making them ideal for bedrooms, offices, and other quiet spaces.
Can BLDC fans be used with inverters?
Yes, BLDC fans are compatible with inverters and are designed to run efficiently even during power outages, providing continuous cooling comfort.
To Wrap up
In conclusion, BLDC fans offer a modern solution for efficient cooling with their advanced motor technology and energy-saving features. With options like remote control operation and sleek designs, they cater to various preferences and needs. Choosing from our curated list ensures quality, reliability, and potential savings on electricity bills. Invest in a BLDC fan from our recommendations for a refreshing breeze while contributing to a greener environment.
